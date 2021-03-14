Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Phoenix Raceway

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race: Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811

Date: March 13, 2021

No. 22 CarShop Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 3rd

Stage 1: 1st (Fourth Stage Win of 2021)

Stage 2: 4th

Finish: 1st (Second Win of the 2021 Season)

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 200/200

Laps Led: 119

Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+47)

Notes:

Austin Cindric and the No. 22 CarShop team dominated Saturday at Phoenix Raceway, leading 119 laps, and securing the race victory in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811. The victory is Cindric’s second consecutive victory at the Phoenix track and extends his NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings points lead to 47 markers over second place.

Cindric started the 200-lap event from the third position before grabbing the lead and dominating Stage 1, capturing his fourth stage win of the 2021 season. Crew chief Brian Wilson elected to pit during the stage caution four tires, fuel, and a slight adjustment to aid Cindric’s loose CarShop Ford Mustang and restarted Stage 2 fourth.

Shortly after the restart, Cindric maintained position in the uneventful stage two, capturing the fourth position at the conclusion of the second stage on lap 90. Wilson once again called his driver to pit road for adjustments to make his CarShop Ford handle better.

Cindric started the final stage second, snagging the race lead before the ninth caution with less than 50 laps remaining. Cindric maintained the lead, surviving a fury of late race restarts and fierce challenges to capture his 10th NXS career victory and his second win of the 2021 season and Team Penske’s 18th victory at Phoenix Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, March 20th, for the EchoPark 250. Live coverage will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1. PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Quote: “I think it was role-reversal from the last time here. He got a really great restart and stuck it on top of three there and we were fighting for track position. We came away with a win in the Car Shop Ford Mustang. It is awesome to have them on board for this season and get the pink and white colors in victory lane.”