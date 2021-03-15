Despite Challenges, Bridget Finds Personal Success at Phoenix

TOOELE, UT, March 15, 2021 – Bridget Burgess and her team BMI Racing rolled into Phoenix on Friday for the first round of the ARCA Menards Series West race. This race was a combined race with the ARCA Menards Series with a stacked field of 30 cars.

The goal for the weekend was to finish the race and to continue to gain experience in a new car.

The day started of with a hour practice, which provided the opportunity for Bridget to get accustomed to her new HMH Construction Chevrolet. Even though Bridget was able to do a shake down at her home base at Utah Motorsports Campus, the practice session allowed Bridget the opportunity to really see what the car was capable of doing on the 1 mile oval.

Unfortunately, the clouds rolled in and it started to rain 10 minutes before qualifying was set to start. Qualifying ultimately was cancelled and the field was set by practice times with Bridget and the HMH Construction Chevrolet starting in 24th.

The green flag finally dropped after a 25 minute delay for the rain and track drying, and the 30 car field accelerated past the start/finish line. Bridget had a solid start but just as soon as the race started, the caution flag waived for and accident in turn one. Bridget avoided the wreck and provided the update that the car felt good and got ready for the restart.

As Bridget was nearing the half way point she lost fuel pressure and needed a push back to her pit box. The team finished up pushing the car behind pit wall to try and identify and solve the issue. The diagnosis being a fuel pick up problem and with the help of others, the team managed to get the HMH Construction Chevrolet fired up and back on track.

Bridget got back on track 32 laps down from the leaders, and with little chance of improving her overall position, Bridget and her spotter worked together on improving her race lines, passing and racecraft. Bridget and the HMH Construction Chevrolet finished the race in 22nd place.

Bridget is powered by these great companies: HMH Construction, GEARWRENCH, Rugged Radios, Cometic Gasket, Ferrea Racing Components, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, GC Cooling Fan, GT Radial, Hawk Performance, Impact Race Products, K&N Filters, Konig, Miller Electric, ProAm, PSC Motorsports, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tilton, XS Power

