Smart Car Ownership: Weighing out Options When Buying a Secondhand Car

Buying a car is an exciting yet stressful experience. Not only will you have to set a budget, but there’s plenty of factors involved, such as the model, engine, workmanship, brand, and price. In fact, all these things play a big role in your decision-making process as they can affect your lifestyle and finances in the next few years.

But as prices of brand-new cars continue to soar, it became harder for car buyers to buy a new vehicle these days. This led them to turn to used car markets or dealers to buy cheaper secondhand cars. With a small budget, your choices will certainly revolve around affordable options. After all, a used car is an affordable alternative to a new ride.

For some, deciding whether they want a new or used car is an easy decision. But other prospective buyers place more focus on saving more money. Whatever side you’re on, this article will weigh all the options when buying a used or brand-new car.

Benefits of Getting a Used Car

Most car buyers will never consider getting a new car because of high costs, but used cars have plenty of benefits besides lower prices.

Depreciation takes the largest portion of the costs of owning a car. Getting a used vehicle means lesser depreciation hit. Car depreciation happens once you drive off the new car out of the dealer’s shop and its value starts to drop.

Basically, any vehicle loses a large amount of its value during the first few years of ownership. Depreciation will only slow down in the later years. Sadly, most car owners don’t place too much attention on their cars’ depreciation value until they sell them.

Aside from depreciation, buying a used car saves more money when getting car insurance and paying for taxes. Although the interest rate remains high, you will likely pay a lower interest while paying for the loan. Not only that, a used car will fit easily into your monthly budget because of low monthly payments. You also avoid applying for a loan that often takes more than six years, making the buying experience more horrible.

For example, if a new car costs 20% less after the first year, wouldn’t it be better to get an almost brand-new car and save more money? Although car owners rarely sell their car after buying one, you can find vehicles on second-hand dealerships less than two years old.

Also, buying a nicer vehicle is possible with a used car. Since used cars are much cheaper than brand-new ones, you can purchase a better model you never thought you could afford. For example, instead of buying the smallest Ford vehicle, buying a used Ford Explorer will provide more space for your family.

Benefits of Getting a Brand-new Car

Getting a new ride comes with several benefits. As the first owner, there is no need to worry about previous issues. You don’t have to investigate the vehicle’s history and its engines. It is also easier to find the preferred model. If it is not available at the dealership, they will help you swap or order it with other dealers.

Car companies often provide great incentives for vehicles that will be out of the market soon. It can be a cashback deal or a no-interest finance deal. Financing incentives help reduce the interest amount as you pay for the auto loan, while cashback deals decrease the price of a vehicle.

Another reason for buying a new car is getting access to the latest car technology in the market. This is very important if you value the safety of the car. Newer car models include safety technology systems, such as lane-keeping assist, accident avoidance systems, tire pressure monitors, and traction control.

Newer cars also have better connectivity and infotainment. For most car owners, a build-in navigation tool is not enough, as they prefer to stay connected to other services and monitor real-time road conditions and traffic. Brand-new cars also have full warranty coverage and better fuel efficiency, saving you more money in the long run.

Shopping and Comparing

Whatever your financial situation, buying a used or brand-new car will depend on your budget and preference. Before making a decision, make sure to find an auto loan that works for you, negotiate and discuss the sale price with the dealership, and compare all the available options. Whether you are paying by cash or loan, make sure that you will not end up buying more than you can afford.

In the end, there is no right or wrong choice, whichever car you plan to buy. Just make sure to do your research and read reliable customer reviews. If you have little knowledge about cars, consult a trusted mechanic to help you.