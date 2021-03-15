Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Newman Finishes 28th in Phoenix

By Official Release
0

AVONDALE, Ariz. (March 14, 2021) – After sustaining damage midway through Sunday afternoon’s race, Ryan Newman finished 28th at Phoenix Raceway in the Guaranteed Rate Ford.

After rolling off the grid 19th for his 37th Cup start at the 1-mile track, Newman finished in the same spot to close out stage one, a segment that featured two yellow flags to open the 312-lap race. Restarting 16th for the second stage, Newman was poised to make a run before contact with the wall halted his progress.

The damage was an issue for the remainder of the afternoon for Newman, who finished the second stage in 30th, two laps off the pace. From there, he fought to work his way back on the lead lap and did so with a pair of late yellows, but ultimately finished one lap off the pace.

Newman and the No. 6 team return to action next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sunday afternoon’s race is set for 3 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleGrilling Season: NASCAR, Pit Boss Grills Announce Multiyear Extension
Next articleBuescher Fights Back for 18th-place Finish at Phoenix

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Fights Back for 18th-place Finish at Phoenix

Official Release - 0
After battling the handling on his race car all day, Chris Buescher and the No. 17 Roush Performance Ford team worked their way up to an 18th place finish at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday Afternoon.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Grilling Season: NASCAR, Pit Boss Grills Announce Multiyear Extension

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and Pit Boss® Grills announced today a multiyear extension, continuing the brand’s designation as the “Official Grill of NASCAR.” Pit Boss Grills, one of the fastest growing grill companies in the U.S., entered the sport as an official partner in 2018, marking the brand’s first professional sports property agreement.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Alfredo Frustrated to Be Wrecked and McDowell Gains Positions Late

Official Release - 0
For the second consecutive weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the west coast. Teams competed for the first time this season at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. It was the fourth race of the season and featured the fourth different winner.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category