Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeb Burton, No. 10 State Water Heaters / Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Points Standings: 3rd (-76 Points)

‌NXS Atlanta Stats:

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top Fives: 0

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 1

Best Start: 15th

Best Finish: 10th

‌

Justin Haley, No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

Points Standings: 8th (-99 Points)

NXS Atlanta Stats:

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Top Fives: 1

Top 10s: 2

Laps Led: 8

Best Start: 13th

Best Finish: 3rd

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet

Points Standings: 4th (-86 Points)

‌

NXS Atlanta Stats:

Starts: 1

Wins: 1

Top Fives: 1

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 37

Best Start: 30th

Best Finish: 1st

Jeb Burton

2021 season stats:

Starts: 5

Wins: 0

Top fives: 3

Top 10s: 5

Laps led: 2

Avg. start: 5.2

Avg. Finish: 5.8

“I haven’t raced an Xfinity car at Atlanta since 2016, but I finished 10th the last time I was there. I love that track, and I am so excited about the direction our team is headed in. It should be a good weekend. I am also excited about having Crossroads with the Burtons and State Water Heaters on the hood, so hopefully we have a good showing.” – Jeb Burton

Justin Haley

2021 season stats:

Starts: 5

Wins: 0

Top fives: 0

Top 10s: 3

Laps led: 17

Avg. start: 10.2

Avg. Finish: 12.1

“I’ve always been fast at Atlanta, and with our 1.5-mile program stepping up this year, I can’t wait to see how fast we will be. Hopefully this week we can finally have some luck and get the finish we deserve in our No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet.” – Justin Haley

AJ Allmendinger

2021 season stats:

Starts: 5

Wins: 1

Top fives: 3

Top 10s: 3

Laps led: 93

Avg. start: 15.0

Avg. Finish: 12.0

“I have always loved Atlanta. It’s such a fun racetrack to drive, because of the worn-out pavement and how much the cars slide around. Atlanta will always be special to me after winning my first oval race there. I can’t wait to get back to it this weekend in the No. 16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevy.” – AJ Allmendinger

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team will make its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.