Bubba Wallace Returns to the Truck Series for Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 18, 2021): Spencer Davis Motorsports (SDM) announced today that Bubba Wallace has thrown his hat in the ring to contest the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) on Saturday, March 27th, 2021.

Wallace will pilot the No. 11 Columbia Sportswear Toyota Tundra in search for his second-career Camping World Trucks victory on dirt with Spencer Davis Motorsports in collaboration with Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE).

Wallace lays claim to six victories in the Camping World Truck Series, including the 2014 dirt race at Eldora Speedway.

The Mobile, Ala. native is gunning for his first series win since 2017 and is focused to gain precious experience for the NASCAR Cup Series’ dirt event on March 28th.

“I’m pumped to get to Bristol and run on the dirt in the No. 11 Tundra,” said Wallace. “This is a race I’ve had circled on my calendar for the Cup race, so to be able to add the Truck race and have Columbia come on board just adds to the excitement for that week.

“I have the one win in the Truck Series at Eldora and it was a lot of fun. I may need to pull some notes from that race to prepare, but I’m just really looking forward to getting back in a Tundra and starting the Bristol weekend with a win.”

Spencer Davis, owner and driver of Spencer Davis Motorsports, sees this as a tremendous opportunity for the two to combine for a strong effort on dirt at “Thunder Valley”.

“We’re looking forward to having Bubba in our No. 11 Toyota Tundra at Bristol and to work with Columbia Sportswear,” Davis said. “Any time you can get a driver with as much experience as Bubba in your truck, it’s a major boost.

“He’s proven what he can do on dirt as a past winner at Eldora, so we’re definitely optimistic about running well at Bristol, and hopefully giving him some experience to take into the Cup race on Sunday.”

In addition to their venture with Wallace at 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear will adorn Wallace’s Toyota Tundra for his return to the Truck Series for his first race in a Tundra since 2014 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

“We’re proud to support Bubba Wallace on his return to a dirt track,” said Joe Boyle, Columbia Sportswear Executive VP and President of the Columbia Brand. “Both Columbia and Bubba can trace our roots back to the dirt, although the dirt trails we typically run are a little more quiet than the track will be in Bristol next weekend. It’s going to be a great race and we’ll be cheering loudly as Bubba continues to build on his exciting season.”

The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol (150 laps | 75 miles) is the fifth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins for the inaugural event on Fri., Mar. 26, 2021, from 3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m., with a final session, etched in from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Heat races begin on race day, Sat., Mar. 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later in the day at 8:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.