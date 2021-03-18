Ryan Truex – Fr8 Auctions 200 Race Advance

Fr8 Auctions 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Overton’s Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Atlanta: “Our Overton’s Chevrolet looks awesome, I’m so appreciative to Overton’s, Marcus Lemonis and the whole Camping World family of brands for all that they’re doing for the Series,” said Truex. “I also have to thank Marquis for their continued support. I’m really hoping our luck will turn this weekend in Atlanta. The results from the last two races really are not indicative of how hard this whole group is working, or how good our equipment is. I really believe if we are able to keep our nose clean and stay out of trouble, we will be running up front at the end of Saturday’s race.”

Truex at Atlanta: Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway marks Truex’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the track. In his three previous starts, Truex has two top-15 finishes.

In addition, Truex has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with finishes of 11th and ninth coming in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

Truex also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Overton’s colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

From small grocery carts to virtual online carts, Overton’s has grown over the years and proudly accepts the title of the World’s Largest Watersports and Marine Accessories Dealer. Launched in Greenville, NC in 1976, the company that sold waterskis out of a local grocery store now provides an expanded selection of over 100,000 products worldwide. Overton’s offers the best products at the best value to ensure customers have everything needed to get on the water.

Overton’s is proud to be part of the Camping World family of brands with other reputable organizations like Good Sam and Gander Outdoors. These great partners help to provide customers with a wide scope of outdoor adventures, experiences, and gear to help customers get outdoors faster and on the water longer.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.