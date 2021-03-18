Coronavirus Safety Tips for Motorcycle Riders

With everything in limbo and the world seemingly on hold due to the ever-present coronavirus pandemic, there’s never been a better time to take a long, meandering ride through the country or mountains. By definition, riding a motorcycle is a relatively autonomous activity. Even when you’re riding as a group, you tend to maintain the recommended six feet of distance, making it the perfect hobby for times like these. But, just as the pandemic has changed the way we think about virtually everything in our lives, it too should affect how we ride.

Be sure to implement these key measures into the protocol the next time you head out for a good cruise.

Maintain Your Distance — Though a growing body of evidence suggests that the coronavirus is spread via microscopic respiratory droplets dispersed through the air, there is a low likelihood that you will get it from sharing the road with others while you are on your bike. However, it’s important that you maintain a reasonable distance from fellow riders or motorists in front of you. If you like to ride in a crew, you can keep your distance but stay in touch with a motorcycle Bluetooth intercom that lets you talk to multiple people in your pack.

Skip the Big Gatherings — Sturgis may have throttled on against all odds this year, but that doesn't mean you should attend big biker rallies yourself. The fact is that it's virtually impossible to maintain the recommended six feet of distance when you find yourself in a throng of bikers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "the more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading."

Use Your Hand Sanitizer — If you're a destination rider — that is, you ride until you get to your desired location rather than stay on the road for hours at a time — then you've got to make sure you're using hand sanitizer throughout your outing. Sanitize with a product containing at least 60 percent alcohol before and after refueling or entering a store, restaurant, or another public place. Side note: Despite claims that say otherwise, it's highly unlikely that hand sanitizer will spontaneously combust in your car, trunk, or top box unless it was exposed to heat over 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

Know How to Refuel Safely — Be sure you know how to safely handle the gas pump handle before filling up. In addition to sanitizing before and after you handle the pump, you may want to consider wearing a pair of disposable gloves while you do it. Since the virus is thought to stay on surfaces for between a few hours and several days, you want to be as careful as possible. Be sure to remove your riding gloves when touching surfaces, as failing to do so could contaminate your gloves and in turn spread the virus to you should you touch your face.

As always, make sure to stay home if you don’t feel good and seek out medical care immediately if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19. The fact is, while you may not come into contact with others, you may have to stop to refuel or be tempted to drop by a restaurant or bar. While hitting the open road alone or with a partner is definitely one of the safest activities you can enjoy right now, you still need to be cautious with every ride!