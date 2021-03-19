Grandstand tickets for Fr8Auctions 200 and EchoPark 250 doubleheader sold out

Grandstand seats for the NASCAR Xfinity Series/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway

on Saturday, March 20, are sold out

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 19, 2021) – Grandstand seats for the March 20 Fr8Auctions 200 and EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway are sold out.

The Speedway sold the last of its available grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events today, reaching the capacity currently permitted by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order.

“We’ve been waiting more than two years to welcome our fans back to the track to see a full weekend of thrilling racing, so we’re absolutely thrilled to have reached our grandstand capacity for the weekend,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “I can’t wait to enjoy all three thrilling races this weekend with our fans!”

Atlanta Motor Speedway previously announced a sellout of its limited capacity grandstands for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. While the grandstands have reached their approved capacity for the weekend, fan experiences like infield camping, trackside camping, and Club One access are still available for purchase.

For more information about the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend March 20-21, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend:

Since 2015 the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The annual 500-mile race showcases some of the fastest and most thrilling action NASCAR has to offer. This storied race also brings awareness to Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, which has been part of the spring NASCAR weekend since 2015. The thrills of the FR8 Auctions 200 Camping World Truck Series race and the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 20-21, 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.