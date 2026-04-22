RACING LEGEND TONY STEWART LOOKS TO CONTINUE FOUR-WIDE SUCCESS AT ZMAX DRAGWAY

CONCORD, N.C. (April 22, 2026) – Coming off a monumental win in the Top Fuel ranks, Tony Stewart is headed to zMAX Dragway for a race he’s enjoyed immensely in his brief NHRA career, as the racing legend looks to pick up another four-wide win at this weekend’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.

Stewart is a self-declared fan of the unique four-wide setup, which provides the ultimate sensory overload with four nitro-burning machines racing at once and nearly 50,000-horsepower at once, delivering the ultimate spectacle in motorsports.

This weekend marks the only four-wide race of the year during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and Stewart has enjoyed plenty of success in the format, previously advancing to the final quad in Charlotte and winning a four-wide race last year in Las Vegas.

That was his first career Top Fuel win and his third came at the most recent race in Pomona this season, where Stewart handed Pro Stock powerhouse Elite Motorsports its first-ever Top Fuel victory. That was another major moment for Stewart in his NHRA career, but he sees plenty of potential and a bright future with his 12,000-horsepower R&L Carriers dragster, with a chance for back-to-back wins on the season this weekend in Charlotte.

“All the ingredients are here,” Stewart said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but to see these guys and see their progression, it’s awesome. It’s been great to race with them. This is not easy, we definitely know that, but it’s such a unique and great group of people at Elite Motorsports. To get Richard (Freeman, Elite Motorsports team owner) his first win in the nitro class, there’s no words to express how much that means. It’s such a special deal and a cool feeling.”

This year’s visit to Charlotte, which is the fourth of 20 races in 2026, will also continue the season-long celebration of NHRA’s 75th anniversary, where fans can expect multiple highlights at zMAX Dragway, including:

An appearance from NHRA’s four-time Funny Car world champion Hagan, as well as NHRA legends Darryl Gwynn and Frank Manzo.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA schedule magnet will be given to the first 5,000 fans in attendance to take in eliminations.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and much more.

For Stewart, competing during this milestone year means a great deal to him. His Tony Stewart Racing team remains as strong as ever, with his wife, Top Fuel standout Leah Pruett, back in the sport and Matt Hagan tied for first in points in the Funny Car ranks.

He’s now helping Elite Motorsports move into the nitro ranks, adding another standout car in the loaded field that also includes points leader and reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, Langdon, Pomona runner-up Justin Ashley, Antron Brown, Josh Hart, who won in Gainesville, Clay Millican and rookie sensation Maddi Gordon.

A year ago, Stewart won twice and earned NHRA’s regular-season championship and now he’s hoping for more big moments during a huge season in NHRA history.

“We’re honored to be part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary. It truly is an honor. The camaraderie here in the pit area, it’s truly a large, large family and we’re grateful to be here,” Stewart said.

Funny Car’s Prock swept the four-wide races last year and the back-to-back world champ will look to get on track against the likes of Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd, class newcomer Jordan Vandergriff, Alexis DeJoria and Gainesville winner Chad Green.

Dallas Glenn powered his way to his first Pro Stock world title in 2025 and won last season’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals when he defeated KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time champ Greg Anderson, 2026 Gainesville winner Matt Hartford and Eric Latino.

Pro Stock Motorcycle returns in Charlotte after last racing at the season opener in Gainesville. Six-time world champ Matt Smith won at his home track last season when he defeated reigning world champ Richard Gadson, two-time champ Gaige Herrera and veteran Steve Johnson. Gadson opened 2026 with a win and will face off against the likes of Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo, John Hall and Chase Van Sant.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will see the debut of the new Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series is an exciting new showcase for 2026 and will feature 10 drivers, with three rounds of qualifying over the course of Friday and Saturday in Charlotte, followed by semifinals and finals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Charlotte can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:15 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 25 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. ET on Sunday with eliminations action at 7 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.