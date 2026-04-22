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NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025 in Talladega, Alabama Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images
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NASCAR at Talladega Spring 2026 Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Series head to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. Grammy winner Zac Brown will serve as grand marshal for the Jack Link’s 500.

The ARCA Menards will join them Saturday afternoon for a full schedule of racing.

The Craftsman Truck Series has the week off but will return to competition at Texas Motor Speedway on May 1.

Cup Series Notes:

2025 Spring Pole Winner: Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports Ford

2025 Spring Race Winner: Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford

Kyle Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers with 41 starts at Talladega. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (40), Joey Logano (34), Brad Keselowski (34) and Michael McDowell (30).

Bill Elliott leads the Cup Series in poles at Talladega with eight poles – 1985 sweep, 1986 sweep, 1987 sweep, spring 1990 and fall 1993.

Chase Elliott is the youngest Cup Series pole winner at Talladega – May 1, 2016, at 20 years, 5 months and 3 days.

Hendrick Motorsports leads the Cup Series in team poles – 13 poles among eight drivers at Talladega.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. holds the record for the most consecutive Cup Series victories at Talladega Superspeedway with four straight – 2001 Fall race, 2002 Spring and Fall races and the 2003 Spring race.

O’Reilly Series Notes:

Talladega is the third race in the Dash 4 Cash program.

The Dash 3 Cash drivers include Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray and Jesse Love.

Allgaier is the only driver in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series who has scored stage points in every stage this season. He leads the series with 151 stage points.

JR Motorsports leads the series in Most Dash 4 Cash wins with 25.

Jeb Burton and Austin Hill have the most wins at Talladega among active drivers in the series with 2 each.

Drivers with the most Top 5s at Talladega all-time:

Joe Nemechek: 7
Joey Logano: 7
Justin Allgaier: 6
Ryan Sieg: 5
Elliott Sadler: 5

Friday, April 24

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice
5:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Qualifying – CW App

Saturday, April 25

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Alabama Manufactured Housing 200
76 Laps – 202.16 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4 p.m.: O’Reilly Ag-Pro 300
Stages 25/50/113 Laps = 300.58 Miles Purse: $1,753,590 CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, April 26

3 p.m.: Cup Series Jack Link’s 500
Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500.08 Miles Purse: $11,233,037  
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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