Portland’s iconic Rose Cup Races returns this July to celebrate 60 years with a series of celebrations

PORTLAND, Ore—( March 16, 2021 )—Following an unprecedented one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Portland’s iconic Rose Cup Races has announced it will return this summer to celebrate 60 years of high-speed racing. The Rose Cup Races will take place July 9—11 at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Auto enthusiasts and their friends and family will enjoy seven different race groups—including a return of Karts—as well as special salutes to the cars, drivers, and stories compiled since 1961. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. daily, with cars on course by 9 a.m.; races run until late afternoon. Admission ranges from $5 to $30; tickets will go on sale later this spring at RoseCup.com.

Originally a Portland Rose Festival event and now presented by Friends of PIR, the Rose Cup Races was the first major event ever held at PIR in 1961 and has taken place annually ever since, with the exception of 2020. The event features amateur racing competitors from both the Oregon Region Sports Car Club of America and the Cascade Sports Car Club. This year offers seven race groups, including The Crossflow Cup, a series for Historic Formula Fords that features big fields and hard clean racing. The full lineup of race groups includes:

Vintage : A Rose Cup Races tradition with a wide variety of brands and iconic models that will have fans reminiscing about their favorite cars growing up.

Spec Racer Ford : Open cockpit identical sports racer cars powered by 1.6-liter Ford engines put the focus on the drivers in this highly competitive group, with multiple lead changes per lap a common occurrence.

Small Bore Production: Small displacement engine cars from Nissan, Honda, Ford, Austin Healy, Mazda, Alfa Romeo, MG, and more. Four classes within one race called SB1, SB2, SB3, and SB4 depending on the performance level.

Formula Ford : Formula Ford has been a class since the mid-1960s when it was a stepping stone for many Formula One drivers. Now it is one of the premier vintage racing groups, often with 30 or more beautifully prepared cars turning up at events. Many of the Formula Fords racing at the 2021 Rose Cup will be taking part in the Crossflow Cup series. Karts: Rounding out the seventh race group is the Portland Karting Association. Road racing karts are super quick with very close racing and are the prime entry point for road racers' careers around the world.

Fans can look forward to practice and qualifying on Friday, July 9; additional qualifying and races on Saturday, July 10; and a full day of featured races on Sunday, July 11. Bridge City Autosports will run an autocross all three days of the event in the north paddock, where fans can watch the thrill and adrenaline of pushing cars to their limits. Beyond racing, look for a visual display of Rose Cup Races history alongside a Vanport history exhibit; car club corrals; car club parades; and numerous vendors.

ADMISSION/PARKING

Admission costs $30 for a three-day ticket with inside parking. Single-day tickets run $5 for Friday, $10 for Saturday, and $15 for Sunday. Admission for children ages 12 and under is free when accompanied by a paying adult. Present and past members of the military receive free admission (with valid ID checked at the gate).

Parking costs $5 for a single day, $10 for a weekend pass, and $140 for a motorhome pass that includes two three-day admission tickets. Car corral passes— to park with friends and co-owners of like-brand cars—cost $60 and include two three-day admissions, special parking, and parade laps on the road course on Saturday and Sunday. There is a limited number of three-day camping spot tickets (non-motorhome, tent, small travel trailer, etc.) available for $45 that include one admission ticket and the reserved location by turn seven of the road course.

Learn more at RoseCup.com and engage on Facebook and Twitter using #RoseCup60.

About Friends of PIR

Friends of PIR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to the preservation and enhancement of Portland International Raceway (PIR) as a resource for those who use it, including both participants and spectators; sustaining and expanding PIR’s civic contribution as an institution in North Portland; and providing guidance and support for the ongoing management of PIR in a manner that assures its ongoing value as a venue for motorsports and other diverse forms of recreation and entertainment.

About Portland International Raceway

Portland International Raceway (PIR) plays host to a diverse array of events for participants and spectators of all ages, ranging from high-speed road racing to motocross, car cruise-ins to bicycle racing, and swap meets to foot relays. Unique in that it receives zero tax dollars, the City of Portland park provides entertainment to approximately 400,000 visitors each year.