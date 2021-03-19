The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 Team Qualifies on the Front Row for Tomorrow’s 12 Hours of Sebring

Sebring, Fla. (March 19, 2021) – Today the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 qualified on the front row for the 69th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Full-time co-pilot, Ricky Taylor, piloted the black and blue Konica Minolta machine to second place with a best lap time of 1:45.464 at 127.664 mph around the 3.74-mile, 17-turn permanent road course. Filipe Albuquerque and Alexander Rossi will join Taylor at the historic endurance event after a triumphant victory at the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA in January. The team currently leads the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship with 408 points.

“We qualified second with just a tenth second off of pole position for the Sebring 12 hour tomorrow,” said Ricky Taylor. “I’m really happy with our No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 car. Everybody has been on form this week and have been doing a fantastic job after Daytona. Alex and Filipe are super strong, so I think we have got a really good shot during the long race. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow where when it starts to cool down at night, we can really put the pressure on the #31 and those Cadillac’s. Then for the rest of the day just try to relax and make sure we are prepped and hydrated for tomorrow. Looking for a good race.”

Whelen Engineering Racing (No. 31 Cadillac DPi) Felipe Nasr, Mike Conway, Pipo Derani (1:45.354 at 127.797 mph)

Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi) Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque & Alexander Rossi (1:45.464 at 127.664 mph)

Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing (No. 01 Cadillac DPi) Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen, Scott Dixon (1:45.849 at 127.199 mph)

Mazda Motorsports (No. 55 Mazda DPi) Oliver Jarvis, Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell, (146.253 at 126.716 mph)

Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian (No. 60 Cadillac DPi) Tristian Vautier, Louic Duval, Sebastian Bourdais (1:46.377 at 126.568 mph)

Green flag for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will wave at 10:10 a.m. ET tomorrow, March 20th. Live coverage will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports until 12:00 p.m. ET and will return from 7:00 pm. ET – 10:30 p.m. ET. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide flag to flag coverage of the legendary twelve-hour event beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

