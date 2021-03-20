Search
Ford Performance NASCAR: Herbst and Sieg Post Top-10 NXS Finishes in Atlanta

By Official Release
0

Ford Performance Post-Race Recap
NASCAR XFINITY Series – EchoPark 250
Atlanta Motor Speedway | Saturday, March 20, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:
6th — Riley Herbst
10th — Ryan Sieg
13th — Austin Cindric

FORD PERFORMANCE QUOTES

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — DID YOUR MUSTANG GIVE IT EVERYTHING YOU WANTED IT TO TODAY? “Man, I think so. I was just struggling a little bit on the short runs there. I feel like if we could have maintained on those restarts and not had to get shuffled back and work our way up through the field on the long run, we could have been in victory lane because I thought our Monster Energy Ford Mustang was really really fast. I’m looking forward to coming back here in July.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 CarShop Ford Mustang — YOUR RACE TURNED ON THE LAST LAP OF STAGE ONE, DIDN’T IT. “Yeah, obviously getting damage there in stage one definitely didn’t help our chances today, but we struggled off the bat and I’m not sure that helped us. It was just a fight all day today. Hopefully, we learned some things. The good news is we’ve got a second race here to learn even more, so I feel all right about it. It definitely helps us with the notebook moving forward.”

YOU WERE 11TH AND EYEING A TOP 10 FINISH. WHAT HAPPENED IN THE CLOSING LAPS? “I saw 10th place and I drove really hard to get there and blew the tires off of it and that was that. That was the closest I was gonna be able to get and that’s how it went.”


