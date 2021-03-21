Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Post Race Report – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

By Official Release
0

Strong Sixth-Place Result For Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 6th
Start: 13th
Points: 11th

“Today was a good little step in the right direction from where we’ve been the last few weeks. Everyone on the Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team did a great job with adjustments throughout the race. During portions of the race, I couldn’t turn the wheel on entry, so I would just go in there straight. I made up time running some very weird lines. Justin Alexander and the team kept working on it and got it pretty good in Stage 3. I found some grip in the middle of track late in the race. If I would have found that earlier, we might have been better. We’ll keep working on it.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Team Push Through Tough Atlanta Motor Speedway Race

Finish: 26th
Start: 29th
Points: 28th

“It has been a tough start to our season, but my No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet team stuck with it today at Atlanta Motor Speedway. I got into the wall early in the race, but my team did a great job making all the necessary repairs to keep us going. I had a lot of speed after that and ran some great lap times all race long, but we were just trapped a couple laps down for the majority of the day. We made some gains on handling today, which will be important to take note of when we come back to Atlanta later this summer. I struggled with a lack of rear lateral grip early on, but the adjustments made throughout the race really helped on that issue. I still wanted to be tighter at the end of the race, but this at least gives us some good notes to build off of for July.” -Tyler Reddick


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
Next articleBlaney perseveres late for a Cup victory at Atlanta

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Finishes 11th at Atlanta

Michelle Lippold - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Maytag team had their best run of the 2021 season in Sunday’s Folds of Honor/QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, coming away with an 11th place finish.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 2nd - “I don’t know – I think he just got a lot better there that last Stage and it kind of changed up my flow of the race a little bit."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Blaney Wins the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Official Release - 0
All of Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Cup Series wins have come with a move in the final 10 laps of a race.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category