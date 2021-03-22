Thwaits Delivers for Showtime Motorsports with Podium Finish in Charlotte ProAm

Charlotte, NORTH CAROLINA – March 22, 2021 – 2020 Trans Am XGT Champion Ken Thwaits continued his good form and steep learning curve in the Trans Am presented by Pirelli TA Class on Sunday, March 21, with a highly creditable spot on the podium at the roval configuration at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The first round of the 2021 Pro Am Challenge was only Ken’s second outing behind the wheel in the prestigious TA Class and he now plans to race all the way through the year to the season finale at Circuit of the Americas in the Franklin Road Chevrolet Camaro.

Trans Am was returning to Charlotte for the first time since April 1, 2000 when a 36-car field included current competitors Tomy Drissi and one of Ken’s rivals on Sunday, Simon Gregg. Organized in conjunction with the SVRA and billed as the Charlotte Speed Tour, this unique event saw 15 cars across three classes of Trans Am racing on the grid. Ken was behind the wheel of the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro for the first time having switched from the Dodge Challenger he drove at Sebring last month. It was to prove a more than useful workout for Ken on what was his first visit to the North Carolina facility.

Driving a new car on an unfamiliar track is never easy, hence Ken was delighted with his third place finish, “The car ran great. I’m happy with third place today in my first competition in the car and here on the Charlotte roval.”

Ken put down a time of 1:23:367 in Practice before qualifying in P3 in class in 1:24:558, ahead of Simon Gregg. In the race itself, Ken held off his more experienced rival until midway when the Floridian passed him and held on to second position in the class. Breathless Racing driver Oscar Teran drove the No. 3 Ford Mustang from pole to claim his first victory in this inaugural Trans Am ProAm Challenge race, but what mattered to Ken was the invaluable track time he spent in the Camaro and bringing the car home clean with knowledge gained.

“I got a lot of laps under my belt this weekend and feel much more at home in the car,” stated Ken after the race. “I’m really looking forward to Road Atlanta now where I want to continue to be competitive. I’d sure as heck take a P3 there too!”

Showtime Motorsports will head straight into the action this week for Round 2 of the Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championships national schedule. The race is scheduled for this Sunday, March 28, at 12:15 p.m. ET at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta circuit.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.