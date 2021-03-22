Polaris Returns as Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 UTV World Championship

The Super Bowl of UTV racing returns to Lake Havasu City, AZ October 13th-17th

Polaris to back the historic UTV World Championship for the seventh year in a row!

The UTVWC will return to beautiful Lake Havasu City, Arizona October 13th-17th

Prize purses, event signup and other racer info to be announced soon

The UTV World Championship announced today that Polaris will return as Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 UTV World Championship presented by Polaris October 13th – 17th in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. This year’s event will host fifteen classes of vehicles and undoubtedly once again attract many of the sport’s biggest names in both desert and short course UTV competition, along with dozens of up and coming youth racers.

“Polaris has backed this event since we first discussed it, way back in 2014 – and has been an incredible partner and supporter over the past six years,” said UTV World Championship COO, Joshua Martelli. “They have been essential to our growth, especially in the youth classes which have quickly become some of the largest in the sport. We are extremely grateful to have their backing year after year. Having successfully made the move from Laughlin to Lake Havasu, (under some really tough economic conditions) this year’s event is on pace to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to welcome racers, family, and spectators to this year’s UTV Festival and three days of race action!”

The vision of Polaris is to fuel the passion of riders, workers and outdoors enthusiasts around the world by delivering innovative, high-quality vehicles, products, services and experiences that enrich their lives. Since their founding in 1954, they’ve been making high-quality, breakthrough products and broadening the view of powersports—whether it’s launching the snowmobile industry, reinventing ATV categories year after year, developing the first purpose-built military vehicles, introducing a radical 3-wheel moto-roadster, or getting people to explore the outdoors by providing a network of ride and drive adventures.

“The support we have had from Polaris is what allows us to make the UTV World Championship such a marquee event. It stands alone because of our LiveStream coverage, onsite activation for fans, vendor row, network television coverage, and the draw of the crowds,” said UTV World Championship CEO, Matt Martelli. “Last year we saw over 3,000 off-road enthusiasts come to the race site daily, safely, so you can imagine what this year is going to be like. We’re really gearing up for another historic event.”

More information on this year’s event, including racer entry info, purses, and vendor and exhibitor sign ups will be rolling out this spring. The 2021 UTV World Championship presented by Polaris will begin on Saturday October 9th with open pre-running, and all of the race action will take place Thursday October 14th (qualifying) Friday, October 15th and Saturday, October 16th. For more information, visit www.utvworldchampionship.com. For more information on Polaris, visit www.polaris.com.

About The UTV World Championship

The UTV World Championship (www.utvworldchampionship.com) is the world’s biggest UTV race and takes place every year in beautiful Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The UTV World Championship draws the best UTV racers in the world to battle in both short course and desert races to decide who is the best UTV racer on the planet! The race features an ultra exciting side-by-side land rush start and intense door to door racing all the way until the checkered flag. The UTV World Championship has the biggest TV, online, and social media coverage in the sport of UTV racing.