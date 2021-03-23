GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Bristol Dirt Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Dirt Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts on the Bristol Dirt Track.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish; 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 25

Notes:

Dirt details: Sheldon Creed has four Camping World Trucks starts on dirt with a best finish of second in the Eldora Dirt Derby in 2019. Creed’s dirt background includes the Lucas Oil Offroad Racing Series, Speed Energy Stadium Trucks, the world-famous Dakar Rally and the acclaimed Baja 100-. He was a gold medalist in Stadium Super Trucks at X-Games Austin in 2015 and won the ARCA West race at the LVMS Dirt Track in 2018.

Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 021 this weekend in Bristol.This chassis finished inside the top-10 four times at Eldora from 2016-2019, most notably a second-place finish for Creed in 2019 and a win for Kyle Larson in 2016.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has one win as crew chief in a dirt race in the Camping World Trucks with Kyle Larson at Eldora in 2016 and finished second at Eldora with Creed in 2019. Stankiewicz has one win as a crew chief on a dirt track in the ARCA Menards Series in 2015 at DuQuoin and won at the LVMS Dirt Track with Creed in 2018 in the ARCA West Series.

Quote:

“I’m really excited to get back to dirt racing, it’s a style of racing I know well. It’s a new track for everybody, but I’m confident in myself and my team and I think this will be a good week for us to try to make up some points on the championship lead.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Dirt Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at the Bristol Dirt Track.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 7, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 2

Notes:

Dirt details: Zane Smith is no stranger to dirt racing having earned a fifth-place finish at DuQuoin in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 and competing in several trophy trucks events.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 136 this weekend in Bristol. This chassis is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

Crew chief corner: Kevin “Bono” Manion has been crew chief in four dirt races in the Camping World Truck series and has one top-10 at Eldora in 2019.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to Bristol Dirt. It’s going to be crazy to see what the track turns into with a 150 lap race. Luckiy, I’ve been able to get some dirt experience thanks to Chevy and GMS Racing. It’s going to be a fun night and I’m just ready to get it going.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Dirt Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at the Bristol Dirt Track.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 4, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Dirt details: Chase Purdy’s last start on dirt was at DuQuoin in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series where he finished eighth.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 009 this weekend in Bristol. This chassis has two starts at Eldora for GMS in 2018 and 2019.

Crew chief corner: Saturday’s race will mark Jeff Hensley’s 400th Camping World Trucks race atop the pit box. Hensley heen a fixture in the Camping World Trucks since 2004. Hensley has bee crew chief for six dirt races with three top-five and four top-10 finishes. ﻿Quote:

“I’m excited about Bristol Dirt this weekend! I don’t really know what to expect with the new track and neither does anyone else so that’ll be interesting. Hopefully we can figure it out quickly and have a great run this weekend with this No. 23 team.”

Raphael Lessard, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Dirt Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at the Bristol Dirt Track.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 5, Laps led: 17, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

Dirt details: Friday’s practice session will be Raphael Lessard’s first professional race on dirt.

Chassis history: Lessard and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 315 this weekend in Bristol. This is the same chassis that went to victory lane at Eldora in 2019 with a GMS affiliate team.

Crew chief corner: Chad Walter will call his first dirt race as crew chief in Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

Quote:

“I’m really excited for Bristol Dirt! It will be a great experience making my first start on dirt. I’m ready to learn and go out and get a good finish for our team.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Dirt Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at the Bristol Dirt Track.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 11, Laps led: 6

Notes:

Dirt details: Tyler Ankrum has one Camping World Trucks start on dirt at Eldora in 2019 where he started 26th and finished 9th.

Chassis history: Tyler Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis No. 228 this weekend in Bristol. This chassis finished 16th at Eldora in 2018 for GMS.

Crew chief corner: Charles Denike will call his first dirt race as crew chief on Saturday, but is no stranger to success on dirt. Denike was engineer for Stewart Friesen’s victory at Eldora Speedway I 2019.

Quote:

“I’m excited for Bristol. I’m pumped up to get back on dirt. I’m happy we’re going back to Bristol, it’s a really cool track and it’s something special that NASCAR is doing for all of us. I’ve been doing a lot of dirt testing and a lot of preparation for this race. I think we’ll go fast and the whole GMS team will be strong. I’m really excited.”

