Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Pocono

Great American Getaway 400

Pocono, Pa. – June 14, 2026

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/IDEAL DOOR FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 17TH STAGE 1: 36TH STAGE 2: 24TH FINISH: 14TH POINTS: 16TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Menards/Ideal Door Ford Mustang Dark Horse team put together a steady afternoon at Pocono Raceway, earning a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400. Starting 17th, Cindric worked his way forward and reported a tight-handling condition during the opening stage while advancing to the edge of the top 10. As the stage wound down, he made a green-flag pit stop with less than five laps remaining in the segment for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. The strategy dropped Cindric to 36th at the conclusion of Stage 1, but because he had already serviced the car, crew chief Brian Wilson elected to stay out during the stage break. The move paid dividends, allowing Cindric to restart fifth when Stage 2 began. A pair of cautions early in the second segment shuffled the running order, and Cindric pitted for right-side tires and fuel under yellow on Lap 46. Despite continuing to battle a tight condition, he moved forward and climbed into the top 10 during the closing laps of Stage 2. Concerned about making the distance on fuel, the No. 2 team opted to pit with three laps remaining in the stage for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. The stop left Cindric 24th at the end of the segment but positioned the team for the final stage. Cindric restarted 17th to begin the final segment and remained in contention for a top-10 finish throughout the closing run. After making a green-flag stop for right-side tires and fuel with 40 laps remaining, the No. 2 team continued to march forward during the closing laps and ultimately crossed the finish line in 14th.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “Overall, it was a solid day for our Menards/Ideal Door Ford team. We had decent speed and were able to work our way forward a few different times, but I feel like we were capable of a little more. We’ll take the positives from today and keep building on them as we head into a couple of road course races at San Diego and Sonoma.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 WABASH FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 10TH STAGE 1: 35TH STAGE 2: 21ST FINISH: 10TH POINTS: 3RD

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Wabash Ford Mustang Dark Horse team made a late charge to come away with their fourth-straight top-10 finish with a 10th-place effort Sunday at Pocono. Blaney maintained top-10 pace during the opening run before crew chief Jonathan Hassler made the call to flip the stage, bringing the Wabash Ford to pit road with three laps remaining in Stage 1 in order to maintain track position for the start of the second segment. Blaney took the ensuing green flag from the inside of row two before a caution on lap 47 split the field on strategy with Hassler opting to pit for right side tires only, situating the No. 12 16th in the running order for the following restart. The No. 12 team mirrored its strategy from the opening stage as Blaney took the lead during the green flag pit cycle on lap 90 before coming down pit road at the end of the same lap, resulting in a 21st-place finish in Stage 2 but setting him up to restart from 14th for the final run of the afternoon. Blaney hovered around the top-10 as varying fuel strategies began to unfold throughout the field, eventually cycling to fourth on the leaderboard with 40 laps to go with the start of green flag stops. After taking the lead with 25 laps remaining, Blaney was called to pit road two laps later for his final stop of the afternoon and blended back on the track scored 14th. Blaney was able to pick off a few positions over the final 20 laps before taking over the 10th spot on the final lap to secure another top-10 run.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “I thought we were a seventh to 12th-place car all day and we kind of ended up right in the middle of that. We had a good strategy from [crew chief] Jonathan [Hassler] to keep us in the game. We just continue to work at places like this and find some decent speed to contend. Appreciate Wabash, Ford Racing, and Menards for everything that they do. We’ll keep rolling and going out west to see what we can do.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 11TH STAGE 1: 9TH STAGE 2: 35TH FINISH: 34TH POINTS: 18TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse team sustained damage in a multi-car incident early in Stage 2 that culminated in a 34th-place finish Sunday at Pocono. After working his way into the top-10 to come away with a ninth-place finish in Stage 1, Logano was one of a handful of cars to pit following the caution on lap 41 for right side tires only before lining up 27th for the ensuing restart. As the field worked its way off of turn three, a three-wide battle ahead of Logano resulted in several cars spinning on the frontstretch – one of which was the Shell-Pennzoil Ford after contact to the right rear sent it into the outside wall. Logano made several extended stops on pit road for repairs to the right front and mechanical fixes to alleviate steering issues before rejoining the field a lap down. Logano worked to manage handling issues throughout the rest of the afternoon as the 22 team continued to make repairs during caution laps, ultimately resulting in a 34th-place finish.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “Just a matter of wrong place, wrong time for us today. We were starting to build some good momentum over the last few weeks with some decent runs, so we need to get back in that rhythm again. Appreciate all the work from this 22 crew to keep us going until the end.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads west to Naval Base Coronado for the inaugural Anduril 250 on Sunday, June 21. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on Prime, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.