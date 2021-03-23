Rackley Roofing to be title sponsor of Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 1

‘Rackley Roofing 200’ is opening race of Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader

LEBANON, Tenn. (March 23, 2021) – Rackley Roofing, one of Tennessee’s leading industrial and commercial roofing contractors, will serve as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 18 after agreeing to a multi-year deal, track officials announced today.

The “Rackley Roofing 200” (7 p.m. CT, FS1) on Friday, June 18 is the 12th race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and the first race of Nashville Superspeedway’s Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader, which also includes the inaugural “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Sunday, June 20 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Saturday, June 19.

Rackley Roofing, established in 1974, has five locations throughout Tennessee and is based in Carthage, Tenn. Rackley Roofing is the part owner of the Rackley WAR No. 25 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driven by 11-time Truck Series race winner Timothy Peters. Peters and fellow Truck Series veteran Clay Greenfield will have Rackley Roofing as their main sponsors for the “Rackley Roofing 200.”

“Rackley is excited and honored to sponsor the ‘Rackley Roofing 200’ as part of the Father’s Day weekend tripleheader at the Nashville Superspeedway,” said Curtis Sutton, Rackley Roofing’s president. “This was an easy decision after meeting with Erik Moses and the team at the Superspeedway, as we share similar core values. Since we began our NASCAR sponsorships we were hooked, and the excitement grew when we heard that the Nashville would be having a race weekend in 2021. Motorsports brings families closer together and children of all ages are looking forward to Middle Tennessee hosting a fantastic Father’s Day weekend of racing. We can’t wait to see you at the race track.”

The “Rackley Roofing 200” is the 14th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history, which dates to 2001. Truck Series winners at the 1.3-mile concrete track include current NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

“Rackley Roofing is a company that Tennessee race fans know and trust,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Rackley was one of the first companies we brought to the track when we were looking at our facility upgrades last summer. We’re honored to have them join us for our NASCAR tripleheader weekend in June and look forward to welcoming the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series back to Nashville Superspeedway with the ‘Rackley Roofing 200.’”

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About Rackley Roofing

Established in 1974, Rackley Roofing has become one of the leading industrial and commercial roofing contractors in Tennessee. As a full-service roofing company, we have dedicated, in-house crews who each focus on one specialty. We only hire highly skilled, full-time roofing experts, enabling us to offer unparalleled service that exceeds customer expectations. For more information, visit www.rackleyroofing.com.