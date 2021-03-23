TicketSmarter becomes official ticket resale marketplace of World Wide Technology Raceway

March 23, 2021, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, today announced TicketSmarter as its official ticket resale marketplace partner.

“We are excited to partner with World Wide Technology Raceway as an extension of our strategy to develop strong, mutually beneficial relationships that provide WWTR’s race fans with an enhanced ticketing experience,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “We look forward to developing our relationship with WWTR over the next several years.”

As the official ticket resale marketplace, TicketSmarter will gain marketing and sponsorship rights for WWTR, and give motorsports fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets.

For TicketSmarter’s available WWTR tickets, please visit https://www.ticketsmarter.com/venues/world-wide-technology-raceway-at-gateway.

Major WWTR events for the 2021 season include the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 (August 20), the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (August 21) and the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals (September 24-26).

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.

About TicketSmarter

With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children’s charities. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 20 collegiate conferences, 70 universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TicketSmarter

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/TicketSmarter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TicketSmarter