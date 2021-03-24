Ford Performance NASCAR: Bristol Dirt Race Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: BRISTOL DIRT RACE NOTES

For the first time in more than 50 years, NASCAR will be running a Cup Series race on dirt as Bristol Motor Speedway transforms into a half-mile dirt track for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and Sunday’s NASCAR Cup event.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, March 27 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, March 28 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT BMS

Ford has 39 all-time series wins at BMS.

Ford swept Bristol last year with Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick winning.

Roger Penske is tied for the most BMS series wins among active owners with 13.

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT BMS

Ford has five series wins at BMS.

Joe Ruttman won the inaugural series race in 1995.

Brad Keselowski’s lone series win came at Bristol in 2014.

FORD’S DIRT HISTORY IN CUP

Ford has 100 all-time dirt wins by 29 different drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1955-1969. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett, who is Ford’s all-time leader in Cup wins with 43, also holds the record for most dirt wins for the manufacturer with 26. Fellow Hall of Famers Junior Johnson and Fireball Roberts are next on the list with 11 and 10 wins, respectively.

FORD’S CUP DIRT WINNERS

Ned Jarrett (26), Junior Johnson (11), Fireball Roberts (10), Dick Hutcherson (8), Curtis Turner (4), Marvin Panch (4), Ralph Moody (4), David Pearson (3), Paul Goldsmith (3), Eddie Gray (3), Joe Weatherly (3), Parnelli Jones (2), Eddie Pagan (2), Speedy Thompson (2), Tom Pistone (1), Buck Baker (1), Lloyd Dane (1), Bill Amick (1), Marvin Porter (1), Shorty Rollins (1), Johnny Beauchamp (1), Cotton Owens (1), John Rostek (1), Fred Lorenzen (1), Jimmy Pardue (1), Tiny Lund (1), Cale Yarborough (1), Darel Dieringer (1), Elmo Langley (1).

SPEEDY THOMPSON CLAIMS FORD’S FIRST DIRT VICTORY

Ford’s first win on dirt in what is now known as the NASCAR Cup Series came on Oct. 9, 1955 when Speedy Thompson won a 250-lap feature on the 1.5-mile Memphis-Arkansas Speedway in LeHi, Arkansas. Thompson, driving a 1955 Ford, started 10th before he eventually passed leader Tim Flock on lap 43 and never gave it up. He led the final 158 circuits as he and Marvin Panch were the only two drivers to end up on the lead lap, giving Ford a one-two finish and its first victory in the Grand National Series since Shirtless Jimmy Florian won the manufacturer’s first race in 1950.

DAVID PEARSON LAST FORD DIRT WINNER IN CUP

NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson registered three Ford wins on dirt, including the manufacturer’s last one on June 26, 1969. The race, which was held on a half-mile dirt track in Raleigh at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, saw Pearson dominate. He led 182-of-200 laps and beat Richard Petty, who finished second in a Ford, by three laps. That marked Pearson’s final year driving the full schedule, which ended with him winning a second straight championship.

THREE FORD CUP DRIVERS ENTERED IN BRISTOL TRUCK RACE

Three Ford NASCAR Cup Series drivers are hoping to qualify for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol. Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Newman are all scheduled to compete in an effort to gain experience for Sunday’s feature. Harvick’s last start in the truck series came in 2015 when he finished second at Pocono while Newman will be trying to make his eighth career series start. His last truck effort came in 2018 at Eldora, where he finished 30th, while Briscoe’s came in 2019 when he finished seventh at Eldora.

ELDORA EXPERIENCE BOOSTS BRISCOE

Speaking of Briscoe, the Ford development driver knows what it’s like to go to victory lane in one of NASCAR’s top three touring series on dirt. Briscoe won the Eldora Dirt Derby in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, edging Grant Enfinger at the finish line following a side-by-side battle the final lap. In all, Briscoe made three NCWTS starts at Eldora and finished in the top 10 each time – 3rd in 2017, 1st in 2018 and 7th in 2019.

CURRENT FORD DRIVERS ON DIRT IN NCWTS

Four other Ford drivers have competed on dirt in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora – Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Cole Custer. Here is how each of them fared by year:

2013 – Ryan Newman (P3), Ryan Blaney (P15)

2014 – Ryan Blaney (P3)

2015 – Brad Keselowski (P28), Cole Custer (P29)

2016 – Cole Custer (P6)

2017 – Chase Briscoe (P3)

2018 – Chase Briscoe (P1), Ryan Newman (P30)

2019 – Chase Briscoe (P7)

CURRENT FORD DRIVERS ON DIRT IN PRELUDE TO THE DREAM

Four current Ford drivers competed in the Prelude to the Dream at Eldora Speedway from 2005-2012. Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Joey Logano all competed multiple times in the exhibition event with their yearly results included below:

2005 – Kevin Harvick (P12)

2006 – Aric Almirola (P10), Ryan Newman (P14)

2007 – Aric Almirola (P11), Kevin Harvick (P14), Ryan Newman (P18)

2008 – Kevin Harvick (P7), Ryan Newman (P12), Aric Almirola (P19)

2009 – Ryan Newman (P4), Aric Almirola (P8), Kevin Harvick (P11), Joey Logano (P20)

2010 – Joey Logano (P13), Aric Almirola (P14), Ryan Newman (P16)

2011 – Aric Almirola (P3), Ryan Newman (P9)

2012 – Ryan Newman (P5), Aric Almirola (P6)