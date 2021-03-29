RCR Post Race Report – Food City Dirt Race

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Fight Through Long Afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race

Finish: 21st

Start: 9th

Points: 11th

“What a day at Bristol Motor Speedway. We fought hard all day, but we just never had the Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet we needed. It’s perplexing because it was a night and day difference from our practice sessions to the race. The team never gave up and worked all day to improve our handling. We’ll go back to Welcome to evaluate everything and start working on a game plan for next year’s race.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick Capitalizes on Wild Race to Claim Seventh-Place Finish in BetMGM Chevrolet at Inaugural Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race

Finish: 7th

Start: 27th

Points: 25th

“That was a tough day for everybody, but I’m really proud of my BetMGM team for sticking with me all day long. It was truly a battle out there to keep up with the changing track conditions. I felt like we had everything come at us today. Our No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE fired off too loose and then built too tight as the track changed. Visibility was a huge challenge too. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, did a great job helping me through all the restarts when I couldn’t see anything on the track with all the dust. Towards the end of Stage 2, my engine temps started pegging and we were all worried that was going to ruin our race, but thankfully a caution came out at the right time. I was able to cool it off long enough under yellow to make it to the stage break and have my team work on it. We had a shot at a top-five at the end today, but I went for it on the top and the grip just wasn’t there like I hoped. But overall, a really good day for us. We’ll take this top-10 finish and build on it in a couple weeks at Martinsville Speedway.” -Tyler Reddick