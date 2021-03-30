Pocono Raceway Launches Fan-Driven ’50 Years of The Tricky Triangle’ Celebration

LONG POND, Pa. (March 30, 2021) – Pocono Raceway has launched ‘50 Years of The Tricky Triangle’ in celebration of the first race to take place on their 2.5-mile, triangular shaped track in 1971. This golden jubilee will include stories from motorsports’ most significant figures, a podcast series, a blog series, a collaborative website where fans can contribute photos and a special, online 50th Collection merchandise shop.

“Our family has had the honor of operating this venue for one reason and one reason only, the fans,” said Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky. “My grandparents shared a vision of where people could create lifelong memories here. Doc and Dr. Rose Mattioli dedicated their lives to ensuring everyone who visited felt at home and like family. We carry on their legacy today and look forward to seeing history come back to life through the lens of our beloved fans.”

Fans, and any past attendee to Pocono Raceway, are encouraged to visit www.poconoraceway.com/50 to share their photos. The website will serve as the hub for the entire ’50 Years of The Tricky Triangle’ celebration and details a historic timeline. The timeline will be comprised of notable storylines and fan-submitted memories.

The fifth season of ‘The Pocono Raceway Podcast’ will launch this week and will feature a motorsport legend each week. Guests will include Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon and Richard Petty, among others, as well as fans. Additionally, these stories will be complimented with dedicated blog posts or videos. The special, online ‘50th Collection’ merchandise shop will open later this week. The podcast, blog and merchandise shop will also be featured at www.poconoraceway.com/50 and updated regularly.

The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature five races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series events taking place on back-to-back days. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. A NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a second NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th. For tickets and more information, visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Cup Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and one ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including a wide range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.