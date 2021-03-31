ITsavvy Joins RFR as Primary Partner on Newman’s No. 6 Ford

ITsavvy to Debut as Primary for Michigan Race on Aug. 22

CONCORD, N.C., (March 31, 2021) – ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the country, has joined Roush Fenway Racing and will serve as a primary partner for Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team later this season.

The multi-year agreement will be highlighted by the brand’s Roush Fenway debut during the August 22nd race weekend Michigan International Speedway aboard Newman’s Ford Mustang. ITsavvy will also serve as an associate in select races on the No. 6 machine throughout the year.

“We’re thrilled to bring on a new partner in ITsavvy,” said Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush. “We are pleased they have chosen to support our team and utilize our platforms in their continued marketing efforts around the sport. We’re really looking forward to sporting their colors come this summer in Michigan. It’s our home track and a big race on the schedule that you circle each year, and we will go there looking for a strong run in the ITsavvy Ford Mustang.”

ITsavvy is an end-to-end technology solutions provider with core competencies in IT Products, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and Cloud. ITsavvy’s trusted advice provides clients with greater peace of mind. With advanced certifications, dedicated service, and strong partner relationships, ITsavvy offers end-to-end support and over 4 million products and 2,000+ brands at our 46 distribution centers across the US.

Michigan, noted as Jack Roush’s ‘home track’, serves as the site of the Hall of Fame owner’s 23 career wins, including 13 in the NASCAR Cup Series – most of any track on the circuit. Newman will make his 40th Cup start at Michigan in August, a track he has two wins at with 10 top-10 results in 39 starts.

Most recently, Newman finished 13th at the 1.5-mile track last summer. Dating back seven events at MIS, he has five top-15 finishes including two inside the top-10.

“Although we do have a strong history of NASCAR sponsorships, we are especially enthusiastic about this new partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman,” said Mike Theriault, ITsavvy CEO. “The success of ITsavvy and the success of Roush Fenway can be attributed to the same mindset: staying ahead of the competition with outstanding performance.”

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 34th season of competition in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.