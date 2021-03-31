Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

ITsavvy Joins RFR as Primary Partner on Newman’s No. 6 Ford

By Official Release
0

ITsavvy to Debut as Primary for Michigan Race on Aug. 22

CONCORD, N.C., (March 31, 2021) – ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the country, has joined Roush Fenway Racing and will serve as a primary partner for Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team later this season.

The multi-year agreement will be highlighted by the brand’s Roush Fenway debut during the August 22nd race weekend Michigan International Speedway aboard Newman’s Ford Mustang. ITsavvy will also serve as an associate in select races on the No. 6 machine throughout the year.

“We’re thrilled to bring on a new partner in ITsavvy,” said Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush. “We are pleased they have chosen to support our team and utilize our platforms in their continued marketing efforts around the sport. We’re really looking forward to sporting their colors come this summer in Michigan. It’s our home track and a big race on the schedule that you circle each year, and we will go there looking for a strong run in the ITsavvy Ford Mustang.”

ITsavvy is an end-to-end technology solutions provider with core competencies in IT Products, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and Cloud. ITsavvy’s trusted advice provides clients with greater peace of mind. With advanced certifications, dedicated service, and strong partner relationships, ITsavvy offers end-to-end support and over 4 million products and 2,000+ brands at our 46 distribution centers across the US.

Michigan, noted as Jack Roush’s ‘home track’, serves as the site of the Hall of Fame owner’s 23 career wins, including 13 in the NASCAR Cup Series – most of any track on the circuit. Newman will make his 40th Cup start at Michigan in August, a track he has two wins at with 10 top-10 results in 39 starts.

Most recently, Newman finished 13th at the 1.5-mile track last summer. Dating back seven events at MIS, he has five top-15 finishes including two inside the top-10.

“Although we do have a strong history of NASCAR sponsorships, we are especially enthusiastic about this new partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman,” said Mike Theriault, ITsavvy CEO. “The success of ITsavvy and the success of Roush Fenway can be attributed to the same mindset: staying ahead of the competition with outstanding performance.”

About ITsavvy
ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

About Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 34th season of competition in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleAshton Harrison Selected for HPD GT3 Driver Academy
Next articleAIR FORCE VETERAN MAKES HISTORY WITH THE SPORTS CAR CLUB OF AMERICA

More articles

Miscellaneous

NASCAR Star Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports Partner BASF Help the National Auto Body Council® to Put the Brakes on Distracted Driving During...

Official Release - 1
ASCAR star Erik Jones, who drives the legendary No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Richard Petty Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), and BASF are helping the National Auto Body Council® (NABC) to put the brakes on distracted driving, just in time for National Distracted Driving Month in April.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Overcomes Flat Tire for 14th-place Finish at Inaugural Bristol Dirt Race

Official Release - 0
Chris Buescher ran for much of Monday’s delayed event on the Bristol dirt in the top-10, with his Fastenal Mustang advancing as high as sixth midway through the race.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Gilliland Scores Top-5 Finish, McDowell Shows Skills on Dirt and Heartbreak Strikes Early for Alfredo at Bristol

Official Release - 0
The NASCAR Camping World Truck and Cup Series' took on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track on Monday afternoon after both Saturday and Sunday's events were postponed due to rain.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category