RCR Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway… In 205 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 13 wins, 45 top-five, and 79 top-10 finishes. Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in the inaugural Talladega 500 on September 14, 1969. Kyle Busch became the latest RCR driver to win in the Cup Series at the Alabama speedway when he captured the victory in 2023. Clint Bowyer won twice for RCR (fall races in 2010 and 2011) while Kevin Harvick won the 2010 spring event. Dale Earnhardt earned nine Talladega wins under the RCR banner, his first coming in 1984. Earnhardt scored his 76th and final Cup win in the 2000 fall race at Talladega, which earned the team and a lucky fan each a $1 million bonus from the series sponsor. Other victories by Earnhardt include a sweep of both races in 1990 and 1999, plus 1991 (July), 1993 (July), and 1994 (spring).

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Talladega Superspeedway… Richard Childress Racing has four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins at Talladega, most recently with Austin Hill sweeping both races last season. Jesse Love won at Talladega under the RCR banner in April 2024. Two-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion Tyler Reddick gave RCR its first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory at Talladega in 2019. RCR has started O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races from the pole on 12 separate occasions, including a streak of six pole awards in the past four years with drivers Hill (fall 2022, 2023, and spring 2024), Love (fall 2024, spring 2025, and fall 2025), and Jeffrey Earnhardt (spring 2022).

Three Times the Fun… This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing will field three Cup Series teams. Jesse Love will pilot the No. 33 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet, led by crew chief Andy Street. Sunday’s cup race will mark Love’s second Cup Series start of 2026, his first since Circuit of the Americas earlier this season.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live on Saturday, April 25 at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday afternoon’s qualifying session will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Catch Us on FOX… The Cup Series’ Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s qualifying session will be shown for free and air live on Prime Video beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… In 25 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Austin Dillon has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes, earning a career-best second-place result in the spring of 2022.

Beyond Cup… Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion, has made four starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, earning one pole (2015) and a career-best finish of third among three top-10 finishes and completing 100% of the laps contested. In two NASCAR Truck Series races at Talladega, the veteran racer has two top-10 finishes.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

Winchester Ammunition and The National Wild Turkey Federation are Committed to Conservation… Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has conserved or enhanced 22 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The organization continues to drive wildlife conservation, forest resiliency, and robust recreational opportunities throughout the U.S. Winchester has been committed to conservation for 160 years and as the NWTF’s first million-dollar sponsor, Winchester has contributed over $2 million to the organization’s mission, earning the prestigious Corporate Achievement Award and Pinnacle Partner Status. Winchester is the leader in turkey hunting shotshell ammunition with Long Beard® XR® and Long Beard® Tungsten that deliver unmatched performance for turkey hunters. Long Beard® XR® features ground-breaking Shot-Lok ® technology that produces incredibly dense, hard-hitting patterns that are lethal far beyond 40 yards. For those seeking the ultimate edge in the turkey woods, Long Beard Tungsten combines ultra-high-density tungsten shot with precision engineering to deliver the tightest, hard-hitting patterns of any turkey hunting shotshell. Learn more about Winchester products by visiting Winchester.com.

Athlete Spotlight on Sustainability… In recognition of Dallas serving as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, Dillon was invited to Texas this week to speak on an athlete panel during the Earthx2026 Congress of Conferences. Founded in Dallas, EarthX is the world’s largest green gathering, dedicated to environmental awareness, education, and collaborative action. Through its annual Expo, Congress of Conferences, and year-round initiatives, EarthX connects global leaders, innovators, and citizens committed to a sustainable future. Dillon is most recognized for his role as a Daytona 500 champion and driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet for RCR, but off the track, he champions conservation and serves as an ambassador for zero‑carbon bioethanol, promoting year‑round use of E15 fuel and NASCAR’s leadership in renewable energy.

Meet Dillon… Fans will have two opportunities to meet Dillon this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. On Saturday, April 25 at 1:05 p.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to participate in NASCAR Family Feud at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Zone. On Sunday, April 26 at 10:20 a.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Dillon and purchase new No. 3 gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on racing at Talladega Superspeedway?

“Talladega Superspeedway presents an opportunity to bring home a trophy. I’m looking forward to getting the new Chevy Camaro out there and ripping the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet around the track. The new stage lengths are interesting. I hope it promotes a lot of non-fuel saving racing. I’m looking forward to seeing what the race brings.”

What does it take to win a speedway race like Talladega?

“We just have to do what we have done a good job with in the past – and that’s just putting ourselves in good positions. When we put ourselves in good positions along with that ECR horsepower, it tends to show up. The biggest thing I’ve learned about speedway racing is that you’ve got to pick a direction that you are going to go and stick to it. I’ve not been a fan of the fuel-saving at Daytona and Talladega, so I am curious to see how this race plays out with the changes that have been implemented. Whatever happens, my goal is getting RCR and ECR to Victory Lane.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Sunday’s 500-mile race will mark Kyle Busch’s 42nd career NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway. Busch has two wins at the Alabama track, both of which came in the spring, in 2008 and 2023. Additionally, the 40-year-old driver has eight top-five and 10 top-10 finishes at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. He has also led 285 laps, has an average starting position of 17.0, an average finish of 20.3, and has completed 94.3% (7,299 of 7,741) of the laps he’s contested there.

Twice a Cup Series Winner at Talladega… Busch earned his first Cup Series victory at Talladega in April 2008. He rallied from a lap down to lead 12 laps and won under caution when a 12-car accident brought out the yellow flag on the final lap, freezing the field and allowing Busch to claim victory. His most recent win was in April 2023, when, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Busch took the lead on the final lap when Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney crashed while racing for the lead. The race ended under caution with Busch in front to claim victory.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series success at Talladega, Busch has a win in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and two in the NASCAR Truck Series at one of the fastest tracks on the circuit.

Did You Know? In his 41 career starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Busch has led a lap in 33 of those races, including the last 10 consecutive Cup Series events at the Alabama track.

Successes in Plate Races… Busch has 83 career superspeedway starts at NASCAR’s highest level and has racked up three wins (two at Talladega and one at Daytona International Speedway), 17 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. He has earned two poles, most recently at this season’s Daytona 500, and has led 869 laps.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of homemade meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 28 states. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Meet Busch… Fans will have numerous opportunities to meet Busch this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. On Saturday, April 25 at 8 a.m. Local Time, Busch is scheduled to appear as the Grand Marshall for the NASCAR Youth Series located in the Fan Zone. Later in the day at 1:05 p.m. Local Time, the Las Vegas native is scheduled to participate in NASCAR Family Feud at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Zone. Immediately afterwards at 1:35 p.m. Local Time, the 63-time Cup Series winner is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone. On Sunday, April 26, the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet is scheduled to participate in two question-and-answer sessions. He will appear on the infield stage of the Talladega Garage Experience at 10:30 a.m. Local Time, followed by a return to the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Zone at 11:25 a.m. Local Time.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTE:

Do you think adjusting the stage lengths will make a difference?

“I don’t think changing the stage lengths will make a difference. The purpose is to make the crew chiefs not have an idea of how to strategize fuel saving. But trust me, they’ll figure out a way to strategize for it. You’re always trying to figure out a way of putting the least amount of fuel as possible when it comes down to pitting. The only true way to pass is when guys are sitting still on pit road, short filling and having the opportunity to jump them there. Because when you get back on track and everybody’s running three-wide part throttle, there’s nowhere to go. And then when we go two-wide, it’s always two-wide around the bottom. It’s hard to get a lane where there’s enough momentum going.”

Jesse Love and the No. 33 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… This weekend marks Jesse Love’s first Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway and seventh in his career. The 21-year-old has made four career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, earning his first series victory at the Alabama facility in the spring 2024 race.

Previous Cup Start in 2026… Love previously drove the No. 33 Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas earlier this season. The Menlo Park, California native qualified and finished 27th at the Texas road course.

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Meet Love… Fans will have three opportunities to meet Love this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. On Friday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to make an appearance and sign autographs for the NASCAR Youth Series located in the Fan Zone. On Saturday, April 25 at 12:15 p.m. Local Time, the young gun is scheduled to appear at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Zone for a question-and-answer session. On Sunday, April 26 at 11:10 a.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Love and purchase new gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What are your expectations this weekend driving at Talladega Superspeedway for the first time in a Cup car?

“I’m excited to learn a new form of superspeedway racing with the Cup car. It’s going to be a lot different to what I’m used to driving in the O’Reilly car. Key for me is to adapt as fast as I can and put ourselves in position for a good result.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Jesse Love has made four career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway. Love is a three-time pole winner at the 2.66-mile tri-oval, qualifying first at the fall 2024 and 2025 races and has finished no worse than 10th. The Menlo Park, California has also competed in one ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, where the 21-year-old qualified second, led 35 of 74 laps, and claimed the checkered flag.

First Career Win… During the spring 2024 race at the Alabama facility, Love started from the second position, led a total of 28 laps, and earned his career-first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory.

Drafting Tracks Success… In 15 career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drafting track races, Love has tallied seven poles (Daytona International Speedway – 1, Atlanta Motor Speedway – 3, Talladega Superspeedway – 3), two wins (Talladega – 2024 spring, Daytona – 2025 spring), and 10 top-10 finishes. Love has also led a combined total of 457 laps in those events.

Did You Know? Love has started on the front-row in all four of his career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Talladega.

Last Week… During last Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway, Love started from ninth-place. Thanks to a strategy call from crew chief Danny Stockman combined with fast pit stops from the No. 2 crew, Love secured top five finishes in both stages and ultimately brought the car home in fourth-place, his best finish since his runner-up result at Phoenix Raceway in early March.

Dash4Cash… As a result of his fourth-place finish at Kansas Speedway, Love will compete against Taylor Gray, Sheldon Creed, and Justin Allgaier for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Dash4Cash on Saturday. The highest finishing runner among the four will receive the $100,000 bonus.

Consistency Continues… Love’s average finish of 9.2 is fourth best among full time drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Still Streaking… Love currently holds the longest active streak of running at the finish of races, as the defending series champion has 23 straight events without a DNF.

Get to the Points… Love remains third in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 149 points behind points leader Justin Allgaier and only 18 points behind second-place Sheldon Creed.

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JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

Talladega Superspeedway has been a great track for you in the past. What are your thoughts entering this weekend’s race?

“Talladega has been a place where I’ve had a lot of success. We’ve been good on the superspeedway stuff this year. We have a lot of confidence as a team to get back to Victory Lane this weekend.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Austin Hill has made eight career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, notably sweeping both races last season. Hill has claimed three poles and led 256 laps in the last four seasons, the most laps led of any driver in series history at the 2.66-mile drafting track. The Winston, Georgia native has also participated in five NASCAR Truck Series events, securing a best finish of sixth in 2019.

Most Recent Winner x2… In last year’s spring race at the Alabama track, Hill started from the second position, led 19 laps, captured the Stage 2 win, and claimed the victory. The win was Hill’s record-breaking 10th career win on drafting tracks in the O’Reilly Series. In the fall race, the veteran racer continued his superspeedway dominance by capturing both stage wins, leading a total of 48 laps, and earning the checkered flag. Hill joined Justin Haley as the only two drivers in O’Reilly Auto Parts Series history to sweep both Talladega races in a season.

Record Holder… Hill is the all-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drafting track leader in wins (11), stage wins (18) and laps led (922). The 32-year-old is the only O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver to win on all three drafting tracks.

Chasing a Three-Peat… Hill will look to be the second driver in O’Reilly Auto Parts Series history to win three consecutive races at the 2.66 mile-superspeedway, a feat only accomplished by Martin Truex Jr. (2004-2006).

Superspeedway Winner in 2026… In February’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Hill dominated the event, sweeping both stages and leading a race-high 78 laps en route to capturing the victory. This feat marked Hill’s fourth win in the season-opening race.

Get to the Points… Following last weekend at Kansas Speedway, Hill sits eighth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship standings. The 15-time Series winner is 224 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and only five points behind seventh-place Carson Kvapil.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, April 25 at 12:05 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at Talladega Superspeedway. Stop by to meet the two-time defending winner at Talladega and purchase new No. 21 gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What makes you and the No. 21 team so successful at drafting tracks?

“It’s a great question that I ask myself often, but I think we simply put ourselves in position each and every time that we race at a drafting track. It starts with having a great team behind you which I have with the No. 21 group. And for me personally, my communication with my spotter, Derek Kneeland, is really great. As soon as he keys up the mic to tell me what is happening in my mirror, I already know what he is about to say before he actually says it. We are a split second ahead of a lot of the competition on the track which helps us stay up front, keep the lead, and do the things that we do. Even if we get back in traffic, everyone knows that the No. 21 Chevrolet is really fast at superspeedways, so there are a few guys who will work with us. There are some who won’t, because they know that if we get to the lead, it will be really hard to get around us. But there are a lot of guys who will work with us and stick with my bumper no matter if we are at the top, middle, or bottom. When you get to the end of these drafting track races, being in the top four or five guys helps your percentage of staying out of a wreck. We have been fortunate to stay ahead of those bigger wrecks in the past and hopefully that continues this weekend.”