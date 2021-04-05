Wyndham Destinations Offers Vacationers a Chance to Win Custom-Built 2021 Chevy Camaro SS from Petty’s Garage

World’s largest vacation ownership company again partners with NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s custom garage to offer owners and guests the chance to win a one-of-a-kind Camaro designed and signed by Petty, along with additional vacation prizes

ORLANDO, Fla. (April 5, 2021) – Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, has once again partnered with Richard Petty to provide vacationers with the ultimate roadtrip ride — the 2021 Wyndham Destinations Chevrolet Camaro SS, custom built by Petty’s Garage. Now through December 31, 2021, vacationers can enter for a chance to win the Camaro, plus a four-day, three-night stay at club Wyndham Ocean Walk, two VIP credentials for the stock car race in Daytona Beach, Florida in February 2022, a celebrity meet-and-greet with the Petty Motorsports Team, $300 spending money and $1,000 in airfare, along with additional vacation prizes.

The 2021 Wyndham Destinations Chevrolet Camaro SS was built by the crew at Petty’s Garage — the premier destination for custom performance builds – exclusively for this giveaway. The car boasts a 6.2 Liter Direct Injection engine making 455 SAE horsepower, Heavy Duty 6 Speed Tremec transmission, limited-slip 3.73 ratio rear differential and Performance Tuned Suspension. Additionally, the car comes fully loaded with custom Petty’s Garage leather seats and custom floor mats, and is signed by the King of NASCAR himself, Richard Petty. The car features custom decals from Wyndham Destination’s flagship vacation club brands, Club Wyndham and WorldMark by Wyndham.

“The 2021 Wyndham Destinations Chevrolet Camaro SS provides vacationers with the perfect ride for getting back out on the road and checking off their bucket list destinations,” says Scott Cavanaugh, vice president of strategic partnerships and licensing for Wyndham Destinations. “This is the second time we’ve partnered with Petty’s Garage to create a custom car, and we know every car lover is going to want to get behind the wheel of this truly exceptional ride in 2022.”

Vacationers can visit KeytoWyn.com to enter the sweepstakes and to view the Official Rules. Additionally, car enthusiasts can check out the Camaro at select Wyndham Destinations vacation club resorts by tracking it online as it makes its way across the country throughout the year:

April: Club Wyndham Oceanside Pier Resort in Oceanside, CA

May: WorldMark Anaheim in Anaheim, CA

June: Club Wyndham Grand Desert in Las Vegas, NV

July: Club Wyndham Panama City Beach in Panama City Beach, FL

August: Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, NC

September: Club Wyndham Smoky Mountains in Sevierville, TN

October: Club Wyndham Old Town Alexandria in Alexandria, VA

November: Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek in Orlando, FL

December: Club Wyndham Ocean Walk in Daytona, FL

In addition to the grand prize giveaway, participants also have a chance to win “mini” grand prizes throughout the sweepstakes, including a four-day, three-night stay at a resort and two VIP credentials for a stock car race in Las Vegas, NV, plus $300 cash for spending, a $5,000 Caesars Rewards®* Gift Card and $500 airfare credit.

Daily and weekly giveaways will also take place at Wyndham Destinations vacation club resorts around the country, with participants eligible to win up to an $1,000 in Amazon.com*** gift card.

To enter the sweepstakes and learn more about the Official Rules and prizes, visit https://wyndham.promo.eprize.com/keytowyn21/.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. Sweepstakes Details: Visit the Official Rules for more information including quarterly entry periods, odds of winning, alternate and bonus methods of entry and prize descriptions. Legal residents of the 50 United States (including D.C.) and Puerto Rico 18 years or older are eligible. Tap Instant Win game is not valid for residents of Puerto Rico. A grand prize will be awarded every quarter and will vary based on the quarter entered. Quarterly sweepstakes begins 4/1/21 and ends 12/31/21. Verifiable retail value $3.00 – $73,797 USD, depending on quarter entered and prize won. Sponsored by Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc., WorldMark by Wyndham, Shell Vacations, LLC, and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, Inc., 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821. Odds of winning a Tap Instant Win Game prize depend on the number of prizes available divided by divided by the number of eligible Tap Instant Win Game plays. Odds of winning the grand prizes depend on the number of eligible entries received during the applicable entry period. Void where prohibited by law.

**Terms and conditions apply to gift cards.

***Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations is the world’s largest vacation ownership business operating more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio — featuring Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club — offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they’ve never visited before, year after year. Nearly 870,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

About Petty’s Garage

Founded in 2008, Petty’s Garage is a high performance speed shop owned by “The King” Richard Petty. Headquartered in Level Cross, North Carolina, Petty’s Garage occupies the legendary Petty facility that produced winning stock cars for more than 50 years. Petty’s Garage specializes in performance upgrades, restorations, luxury personal builds, custom builds, supercharged engines, paint and body, exhaust upgrades, brake systems, custom interiors, tires and wheels, custom fabricated projects, and corporate builds. If you can dream it, Petty’s Garage can build it.

For more information on Petty’s Garage, please call 336-498-3745 or visit www.pettys-garage.com