Single-Day tickets go on sale today for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Eleven total races will be featured on track during the 17th annual event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (April 1, 2021) – Single-Day Grandstand and General Admission tickets are on sale today starting at 10 a.m. ET for the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Multi-day weekend tickets are also still available online at gpstpete.com.

The spectator gates will open in 22 days for the event set for April 23-25, 2021. Action from six different racing series will be back on Bayshore Dr., speed onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport, and roar alongside the waterfront and downtown St. Petersburg skyline for the 17th consecutive year.

A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at just $60 to experience all the action throughout the weekend. Daily general admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $55 for Sunday. Three-Day Grandstand seats are $145 and $115 for upper and lower rows, respectively. Single-Day Grandstand seats are $110 in upper rows and $85 in lower rows. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under. Only a limited number of tickets are being sold in advance, and no tickets will be sold at the gates during the race weekend. Reserved grandstand seating will remain socially distanced across groups.

The on track action will feature 11 different races headlined by the 100-lap NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, April 25, with the green flag set to wave on the field officially at 12:42 p.m. ET as the big finale to the weekend. The SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks are making their much-anticipated return to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with two races in store for these high-flying vehicles. Doubleheaders are also planned for all three open-wheel development levels of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, which includes the return of Indy Lights this year, and the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich providing some fender-to-fender, showroom stock racing thrills.

The event will operate using specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Fans should visit gpstpete.com/covid19 before attending to review all these protocols. Competitors, spectators and all associated with the event will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entry is permitted. All attendees will be required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be prevalent across the venue.

For complete ticket pricing and the weekend schedule just posted, visit gpstpete.com. Also, follow the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on social media using #FirestoneGP for additional updates and news.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

The 17th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season each March and rescheduled to the last weekend of April this year. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional INDYCAR races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 2-4, 2021), Honda Indy Toronto (July 9-11, 2021), and Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 10-12, 2021).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.