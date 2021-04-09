Paretta Autosport Makes First Laps at IMS

Simona De Silvestro Quick Out of the Box

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Apr. 9) – The Open Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge commenced yesterday in preparation for the May race.

The first practice day was typical of April with scattered showers interrupting the on-track activity of the 32 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries on hand, generating a day of a lot of waiting around.

But Thursday was still momentous for Beth Paretta, owner of Paretta Autosport, and her driver, Simona De Silvestro, nicknamed “Iron Maiden”.

It was momentous for Paretta because it was the culmination of a six-year journey to see her Indy car take a lap anywhere, let alone at the famed 2.5-mile oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

And it was momentous for De Silvestro because it marked her return to INDYCAR competition after six years. It’s been 11 years since the popular Swiss driver won the Rookie of the Year award at the Indianapolis 500. Although her team is new and unique, it also might produce the best chance she’s ever had in the Indianapolis 500, set for Sunday, May 30. De Silvestro shone as she turned the seventh fastest lap of the day a 218.927 among all drivers.

So although the first day the No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO Chevy-powered entry only made 51 laps, for Paretta, De Silvestro and the rest of the largely-female crew, it was a day of great pride and promise.

It was also a day of great promise for women in general, as the entry is the first in the series’ “Race for Equality and Change” program to broaden diversity and equality in the sport. Paretta Autosport is the first female-forward team to tackle the Indianapolis 500 in its 105-year history.

Teams are back on track today turning more laps and in this morning’s refresher driver session, Simona was fifth fastest of nine drivers with a speed of 218.613 as she gets more and more comfortable back at The Brickyard.

INDYCAR Open Testing was streamed live on NBC’s Peacock Premium network in the U.S.

Quotes follow:

Beth Paretta, Team Owner/CEO, No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO entry

“Great first day out at IMS. Everything went really well. We were able to, after the rain delay, get some meaningful laps on the track. It’s a test as much for Simona as it is the whole team. This is a new group of people working together and every bit of practice helps because we’ve got a lot of busy days ahead of us and important days ahead of us and today was a great day.”

Simona De Silvestro, Driver, No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO entry

Regarding Thursday testing:

“It was really good to get in the car today and just get the feel for it. It definitely feels pretty fast coming back to the Speedway. I’m really happy with the car. It feels really comfortable. We just did our steps we needed to do and it was good getting to work with the team, understanding what everything is going on and also getting the feel back for it. So, I think it was a good day and tomorrow we can start working and getting more and more comfortable out there.

Regarding Friday morning testing:

“It was a good session to finish our refresher and it felt pretty good out there. Hopefully, the weather will stay okay today that we get a few more laps in, but, yes, pretty happy about how it started.”

For more information and future announcements, please visit www.parettaautosport.com or the team’s social media channels.

About Paretta Autosport

Paretta Autosport is a new team competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. With a technical alliance with Team Penske, it will attempt to qualify and compete in the 2021 Indy 500 and beyond. More than racing, Paretta Autosport is an initiative to encourage and mentor girls and women to pursue careers in STEM-related fields. The team will incorporate women in key roles: mechanics, engineers, marketing, business operations, and more. Created by female automotive and motorsports executive Beth Paretta, the team is part of the INDYCAR series’ “Race for Equality and Change” initiative.

At Paretta Autosport, the competitive spirit drives us. We work hard and always strive for better: for ourselves, for our team, and for others. For more information go to www.parettaautosport.com.