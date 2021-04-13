Chris Buescher – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Toyota Owners 400 – Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Richmond Raceway

Buescher makes his 10th Cup start at Richmond this weekend where he carries a 26.7 average finish.

Buescher’s best result at the ¾-mile track came back in the 2017 spring event when he ran 17th.

At short track races in 2021, Buescher has finishes of 18th (Phoenix), 14th (Bristol Dirt) and 13th (Martinsville).

Buescher also made five Xfinity Series starts at Richmond earning three top-10s, including a best run of seventh in the No. 60 entry in 2014.

Luke Lambert at Richmond Raceway

Lambert will be on the box for his 16th Cup race at Richmond where he has an average finish of 17.1 with five top-10s, including two results inside the top five.

Lambert finished fifth with Jeff Burton in just his second-ever Cup race at Richmond in 2013, and also recorded a top-five with Newman (third) in the 2017 fall event.

Lambert also called a pair of Xfinity events with Elliott Sadler, finishing sixth and 12th in 2012.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Richmond:

“Richmond is a place I’m still working on figuring out, but any short-track race is bound to be a fun one. Now that we’re settled into the season a bit we’ve been able to put on some pretty consistent runs, just need to keep grinding away at it and turn our 12th-place runs into 10th, and down the line. We’re looking forward to Sunday, and excited to carry the Fifth Third Bank colors for the first time this season.”

Last Time Out

Buescher fought and battled for his 13th-place run at Martinsville last weekend, in a race that saw his Fastenal Ford suffer major damage in a multi-car incident that stacked the field up late. Despite that damage – and a scuffle on pit road prior – Buescher and the No. 17 team persevered to finish 13th.

Where They Rank

Buescher has put himself 14th in points through eight events, as a tight race is already brewing with just under 25 points separating 11th-16th in the standings.

On the Car

Fifth Third Bank makes its first appearance on board Buescher’s Ford Mustang this season. The company is celebrating its 10th season as a partner with Roush Fenway in 2021, as the partnership began back in 2012 with Matt Kenseth at the time.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2020, Fifth Third had $203 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service banking centers and 2,456 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2020, had $405 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.