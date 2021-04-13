What Is Extreme-E? What’s All the Hype About?

Are you a fan of car racing? Perhaps even the off-road series? If so, you’ll be excited to hear about Extreme E! It’s the new racing series featuring completely electric SUVs! Extreme E is pushing the automotive industry to come up with better technological changes for future road and automobile development.

The global voyage is set to showcase the epic futuristic technology in off-road racing with electric SUVs that are capable of keeping emissions to the lowest. What’s more, Extreme E promotes the world’s first and leading gender-equal racing platform. The planet’s environmental issues will now attract greater attention from a majority of automotive fans as the event’s regions hint towards damage surrounding climate concerns.

Extreme-E Event Locations & Calendar

The Extreme E will commence the inauguration of its first-ever championship racing even in the early months of 2021, prominently, starting from 3rd April 2021. Did you know that as a “green” racing event, The Extreme E championship’s five rounds are across five different environments? Prominently, Glacier (Argentina), Arctic (Greenland), Desert (Saudi Arabia), Amazon (Brazil), and Coastal (Senegal).

Similarly, the calendar for the races in each round is as follows:

Sharaan, Al-‘Ula, Saudi Arabia – 3 rd to 4 th April

– 3 to 4 April Lac Rose, Senegal – 29 th to 30 th May

– 29 to 30 May Kangerlussuaq, Russell Glacier, Greenland – 28 th to 29 th August

– 28 to 29 August Santarem, Para, Brazil – 23 rd to 24 th October

– 23 to 24 October Ushuaia, Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina– 11th to 12th December

Besides that, as the development of more teams is in place for later seasons, the current teams include:

Abt & HWA from Germany

from Team TECHEETAH from Indonesia

from Veloce Razing & X44 from the United Kingdom

from the Chip Ganassi & Andrec from United USA

from QEV Technologies from Spain

The Specialty of These Events

While this championship of eye-catching electric SUVs will be capable of demonstrating monstrous racing power across harsh terrains and dreadful climates, it will shine a light on some key concerns. What are they?

Extreme E will closely work with scientific committees present in all five regions. Their main goal will be to increase awareness regarding environmental concerns. Most of the event sponsors are gambling sites and casinos, one of them is Mummy’s Gold Casino. Some of the key concerns of the Extreme E championship will be:

Deforestation

Desertification

Growing carbon emissions

Sea levels

Ice caps melting

Droughts

Plastic Pollution

Format of Extreme-E Series

The top three runners will come from the qualifiers rounds. They will then progress into the semi-finals, which will produce two final contenders. The races comprise two laps, each covering 16 kilometers. The teams will contain one male and one female who will race against each other to make their mark on this new “green” racing platform.

What Inspired Extreme-E into existence?

Formula-E series’ founder, Alejandro Agag (presently the CEO of Extreme E), announced in January 2019 that the project is underway. This Spanish businessman and politician received inspiration from the flourishing Formula E launch, which is currently in its seventh year of running. Agag has implied that Extreme E gave his enterprise credibility.

Wrapping Up

Are you excited to be part of the audience watching the Extreme E championship? It’s bound to be an epic experience for all of us! Besides, Extreme E has been able to obtain a one-year deal with Sky Sports and BBC for live broadcasting. Moreover, there will be documentaries and magazine style-shows for the Extreme E championship! River Belle Casino started to show advertising videos for supporting the championship. These will showcase the different environmental problems and the extent of their severity.

In an attempt to raise awareness about environmental concerns and climate change, electric cars, and green racing championships will be major influences. They’re a suitable form of sports as they feature the latest technology, induce maximum thrill, and cause zero environmental negativities!

