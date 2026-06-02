Jim Dunn Racing – Epping Advance for the NHRA New England Nationals

Jeff Arend

KGC Construction Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto

June 5-7 | Epping, New Hampshire

Event Overview

Friday, June 5 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 5:30 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 8 p.m. EDT

Saturday, June 6 (Nitro Qualifying & Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Semifinals: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q4) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Finals: 3 p.m. EDT

Sunday, June 7 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 11 a.m. EDT

Round 2: 1:05 p.m. EDT

Semifinals: 2:45 p.m. EDT

Finals: 4:15 p.m. EDT

TV coverage

Friday, June 5: Qualifying show (8 p.m. EDT on FS1)

Saturday, June 6: Qualifying show (10 a.m. EDT on FS1)

Sunday, June 7: Finals show (3 p.m. EDT on FOX)

Notes of Interest

The NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto is the eighth event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race calendar in 2026. Jim Dunn Racing brings its one full-time entry in Funny Car for Jeff Arend. A native of Canada, Arend moved to Southern California in 1997.

As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75th season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 92 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Coming into Epping, Arend is 16th in the Funny Car standings, 436 points behind leader Ron Capps.

KGC (Kindness General Contractors) Construction is the primary partner of Arend this weekend in Epping. KGC, is a full service general contracting firm designed to manage and facilitate a complete range of construction projects. They are responsible for a diversified portfolio of projects with a wide range of construction value and provide customers with what is most important to them: short schedules, unmatched quality and superior flexibility. At KGC, they understand that every project, regardless of size, requires a commitment to quality, attention to detail, and the ability to act and react with speed, efficiency and intelligence. They strive to provide a hassle-free experience to all their clients and look to form lasting partnerships built on mutual respect and trust.

In celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, Jim Dunn Racing will be running a special patriotic scheme at the NHRA New England Nationals.

The New England Nationals will mark Arend’s 256th career Funny Car appearance, and his third Funny Car appearance on behalf of Jim Dunn Racing at New England Dragway. His two previous appearances for the team came in 2013 and 2014.

Jeff Arend was the driver of record in 2013 and 2014 when Jim Dunn Racing made its first two appearances in the New England Nationals. He owns one of the team’s three round wins at New England Dragway, beating Cruz Pedregon in the first round in 2013 before losing to John Force in the quarterfinals.

The team is returning this week to the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series after sitting out last week’s inaugural Potomac Nationals at Maryland International Raceway.

Last year, Jim Dunn Racing advanced to the quarterfinal round with Buddy Hull at the wheel, earning the first of two back-to-back wins over eventual series champion and No. 1 qualifier Austin Prock.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing KGC Construction Funny Car

You’re representing KGC Construction for their first primary race of the season. Your Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car will be sporting a special scheme to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary. How special will it be to run those colors?

“I couldn’t be more excited to be representing Jim Dunn Racing and have the opportunity to honor the historic event of America’s 250th Anniversary. We will be introducing two different designs in the next three events during the month of June. The KGC Construction car looks amazing and everyone will love seeing it in New Hampshire and Bristol. The Blaze Exhaust Probes car will be introduced at their home track in Ohio. Both cars are in the trailer and ready to go! I can’t wait, as the excitement and anticipation leads up to the Fourth of July celebration.”