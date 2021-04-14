FedEx Racing Express Facts – Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Toyota Owners 400

Date/Time: Sunday, April 18/3 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 laps/300 miles

Track Length: 0.75 miles

Track Shape: Oval

2020 Winner: N/A

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Martinsville Recap: Denny Hamlin extended his championship lead to 76 points Sunday with a third-place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after dominating most of the race. Hamlin’s dominance started Saturday night, when the 263-mile race initially went green, until rain forced a red flag after 41 laps. Once the race resumed on Sunday afternoon, the FedEx Camry continued to show its power and nimble handling around the paperclip-shaped short track – especially on the short runs. With 15 cautions, there were plenty of opportunities for the team to show its short-run strength on restarts. But the race stayed green for the latter part of Stage 3, allowing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to close in on Hamlin and make a late pass on Lap 485. Chase Elliott then passed Hamlin as well, putting the #11 in third for the finish.

Richmond Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Hamlin’s home track of Richmond Raceway for a 300-mile event on Sunday. The Chesterfield, Va., native has three wins at the three-quarter-mile oval, plus 13 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes. Hamlin will look to the familiar track to bring him his first win of the season and to extend his championship points lead.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Richmond Raceway

Races: 28

Wins: 3

Poles: 3

Top-5: 13

Top-10: 17

Laps Led: 1,704

Avg. Start: 10

Avg. Finish: 9.2

Hamlin Conversation – Richmond:

You’ve now finished in the top five in seven of the eight races this season. What needs to happen for you to get into Victory Lane?

“We can win any given week. We just keep getting beat by one or two cars that have a little bit better balance. But we’re getting closer. There’s nothing saying we can’t win the next three races.”

How does it feel to be heading home next weekend for the race at Richmond?

“It’s always great getting to race at my hometown track. I’ve been fortunate to have had success at Richmond in my career, and I know my team and I are excited for the challenge ahead this weekend to hopefully get a win.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Richmond: The 2021 fiscal year created a unique paradigm shift in the business operations at the WASA station, which is located in the heart of Washington, D.C. Team members were required to adjust to a myriad of security restrictions and access protocols in the nation’s capital, also warranting extraordinary measures to comply with access formalities. In addition, WASA volunteers assisted their Liberty District sister station ILGA with deliveries when pandemic-related absences created staffing shortages. That is why FedEx Express is pleased to recognize the WASA team by featuring the letters WASA on the B-post of the FedEx #11 at the Richmond Raceway Toyota Owners 400.