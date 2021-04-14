Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Richmond I

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Richmond

The NASCAR Cup Series goes short-track racing in Virginia for the second week in a row as Richmond Raceway hosts its first of two 2021 races Sunday afternoon. Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time at the ¾-mile facility, including five in the NCS.

Toyota Owners 400

Sunday, April 18 | 3 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Martinsville Recap, Richmond Advance

· Newman was on his way to a bounce back top-15 finish in Sunday’s postponed race at Martinsville before a cut left rear tire coming to the white flag pushed him to a 19th-place finish. He ran inside the top-five during the middle portion of the race, but was caught up in two separate on-track incidents and a flurry of other contact with other cars, which ultimately cut his tire down.

· Buescher had a similarly chaotic day, battling back for a 13th-place finish at Martinsville. He was caught up in a multi-car incident late in the event that produced a red flag, but the team patched his Fastenal Ford up as he drove inside the top-15 late in the closing laps.

· Oscar Mayer is back on Newman’s No. 6 machine Sunday at Richmond, highlighting its famous bacon products.

· Fifth Third Bank, celebrating its 10th year of its partnership with Roush Fenway Racing, makes its first appearance as the primary on Buescher’s Ford Mustang.

History in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Overall, Roush Fenway has 354 starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a total of 15 wins, 89 top-five and 150 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have sat on the pole 14 times and led 4,960 laps across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Roush Fenway has earned nine victories, 43 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at Richmond in the Xfinity Series. All in all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).

Nine and Counting

Roush Fenway’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 213 NCS races at Richmond with 73 top-10 and 37 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1990), Jeff Burton (1998), Matt Kenseth (2002), Kurt Busch (2005), and Carl Edwards (2013) are responsible for RFR’s five Cup wins, and overall a Jack Roush Ford has led 2,442 laps at the .75-mile track.

Roush Fenway Richmond Wins

1990-1 Martin Cup

1993-1 Martin NXS

1993-2 Martin NXS

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Burton Cup

1999-1 Martin NXS

1999 Biffle Truck

2000-2 Burton NXS

2002-2 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

2013-2 Edwards Cup