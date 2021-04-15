Ben Waddell to Make Porsche Sprint Challenge Debut at Barber

Barber, Ala. (15 April 2021) – Having worked as a driver coach for the opening round at Sebring, Ben Waddell will move into the driver seat this weekend as he makes his competition debut in the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Staged as part of the season-opening INDYCAR event, the Barber Porsche Sprint Challenge event weekend will feature two 40-minute races on Saturday, April 17th and Sunday, April 18th. Waddell will make his series debut in the No. 28 JDX Racing Porsche Cayman GT4.

The series features three classes of Porsche entries – Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Waddell will compete in the Silver class that is made up of a field of 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Porsches. The weekend at Barber is the second stop on the eight event schedule.

Waddell is fresh from race duty as he heads to the Alabama road course following a World Racing League (WRL) class win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last weekend. Waddell battled through a three and a half hour stint to take over the lead with 15-minutes remaining to hold on through changing weather and track conditions to secure his first win of the season.

The Denver-native has continued to diversify his racing resume, having made five IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race starts during the 2020 season competing in the TCR class, including a strong run to the Sebring podium with a third place result last July.

Racing for the first time on the Porsche platform, the Barber visit marks Waddell’s second of 2021, having also contested the WRL race at the 2.38-mile course in March. The tie-up with JDX is the first in GT competition for Waddell, having raced with the team in F4 competition in 2017.

“It is a pleasure to join JDX Racing this weekend at Barber,” said Waddell. “I have known and worked with this crew of guys since I first started racing. That established relationship allows me to jump in the car knowing I have a talented and intelligent crew around me. Having just been at Barber for the World Racing League, the track layout and surface is fresh in my mind which will help me as soon as I get into the No. 28 JDX Racing Porsche Cayman GT4. My goal is to stand on the podium again, but ideally on the top step.”

The Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama weekend at Barber Motorsports Park begins on Thursday, April 15th with practice before Race 1 on Saturday, April 17th and Race 2 on Sunday, April 18th. Live streaming of both races will be available on FloRacing.com.