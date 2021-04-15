CHEVY NCS AT RICHMOND: Austin Dillon Teleconference Transcript

NASCAR CUP SERIES

RICHMOND RACEWAY

TOYOTA OWNERS 400

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

APRIL 15, 2021

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 1LE, Press Conference Transcript:

JUST MOMENTS AGO, YOU UNVEILED YOUR PAINT SCHEME FOR THE NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY; SPONSORED BY ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD. AUSTIN, IT’S A COOL LOOKING CAR. ALSO, YOU HAVE A COOKIE DOUGH FLAVOR THAT INCLUDES BANANA AND PEANUT BUTTER, AS WELL. WALK US THROUGH ALL THAT.

“Our relationship with Andy’s Frozen Custard goes all the way back to 2015, where I met Andy. We’ve created an awesome relationship. Their family loves racing and I knew that Terry Phillips, he always had Andy’s on his dirt car. We started talking and we were able to strike up a conversation; and eventually led to putting Andy’s on my gloves. We went to Daytona; had an in-car camera and it was a great deal for not only myself, but for Andy’s. We’ve just grown this relationship. It’s what you want to do – you want to start from the ground up and build it together. I think both companies have really worked well together. Now, we’re getting the first paint scheme in a Cup race. It’s cool to bring them from my gloves all the way to a Cup race. And being the All-Star Race, we’re racing for a million dollars; I think that’s awesome. And a place where Andy’s also wanted to be at; Texas Motor Speedway, around the Texas area.”

“It’s exciting. And my “3-Crete”, obviously you already called me cookie dough. You heard the story. I loved cookie dough as a kid. My couch called me that because he knew I loved it and I think it was a motivational thing to get me to work harder or something. But the banana and the peanut butter comes from my grandmother because when I’d go to my grandma’s house, it was either a banana peanut butter sandwich or the tomato. And I didn’t feel like tomatoes would go good in custard, so we just stuck with the banana peanut butter that she used to make me.”

HOW DO YOU APPROACH A TRACK LIKE RICHMOND THAT ISN’T YOUR GREATEST TRACK, BUT YOU COME OUT OF MARTINSVILLE, YOU’RE PROBABLY EXCITED FOR IT. AND YOU WILL START ELEVENTH – WHAT’S ON YOUR MIND?

“Claire, Richmond is now like my favorite track in the world. I finished fourth last year and I’ve had three consecutive top-seven finishes. You know that’s like my best now. But it was my least favorite, I will give you that. You got that right; I sucked there at the beginning of my career. I dreaded going there. I said I wished Richmond would just not be a track anymore. And somehow, over the years, I’ve made it into a good place for us. We had a really strong run last year there and I sped on pit road in the Playoffs. So, it was what kind of locked us into that second round, was the solidifying after Darlington going to Richmond and having a good run. We really looked at everything we did last year and didn’t change a whole lot. But we went back over some things in the simulator and I think it should be a good one. Obviously, starting 11th helps. We have a good pit stall and we’re just going to go after it. We need to lock ourselves into the Playoffs or better ourselves in points this weekend.”

YOUR NUMBERS ARE GOING UP, AS FAR AS YOUR AVERAGES, BECAUSE YOU’VE HAD SOME GOOD FINISHES. HOW DO YOU TURN THAT AROUND AT A TRACK?

“It’s a tough place. I think at Richmond, you look at the people that run well that – there’s a lot of people that have been racing in NASCAR for a long time. A lot of the veterans do well there. I think the hardest part is learning how to adjust to that track; making the right adjustments throughout a run because it kind of just tricks you a little bit. It can because you start on a green track sometimes and rubber gets laid down. But I found something I felt like that worked for me along the line and I’ve just kind of stuck to it. Same with the setup – Justin (Alexander, Crew Chief) has done a good job of finding a setup that works for our RCR No. 3 Chevrolet. We’ll get after it.”

CHASE ELLIOTT SAID YESTERDAY THAT ONE THING ABOUT THAT TRACK IS THAT EVERYBODY RUNS THE SAME THERE. YOU CAN’T FIND DIFFERENT AREAS TO RUN LIKE YOU CAN AT MARTINSVILLE AND THAT MAKES IT HARDER. DO YOU FIND IT THAT WAY?

“Yeah, I think you see the middle and the top come in for a short period of time. But it kind of goes back to being the bottom being the dominate line. But I definitely think that there are things you can do to move around and find speed as the tires wear.”

LAST SEPTEMBER, WITH THE WAY THESE STAGES ARE, THERE’S TWO PRETTY LONG STAGES IN THE SECOND AND THIRD STAGE. IF THEY ARE LONG, GREEN FLAG RUNS, SOME TEAMS WERE DOING ONE PIT STOP; SOME WERE DOING TWO PIT STOPS. WHAT DO YOU ANTICIPATE WILL HAPPEN ON SUNDAY?

“Looking at that strategy, it worked out for some guys; short-pitting works out. I think it puts a little more pressure on the crew chief to make a call, whether your car is going to be able to hold on for a complete run or you need to come and get tires; split it up and come down pit road twice. I think it’s really kind of based off of how good your car is in that moment. I think it’s obviously easier to take a pit stop out and run long. It’s less chance of having a catastrophic mistake on pit road; a lot of things can go wrong there. And then a caution flies when you’re on pit road, it’s double-whammy. I personally like less pit stops. But if it’s something that we have to do for the ability of our car, then we have to do it.”

LOOKING AHEAD TO TALLADEGA – THE WHOLE DYANMIC OF NEEDING A TEAMMATE TO WORK WITH OR AT LEAST A MANUFACTURER TEAMMATE AND HOW THAT CAN GET ALL JUMBLED UP IF YOU GET TOWARDS THE END OR YOUR CAR HAPPENS TO WORK BETTER WITH A DRIVER OF A DIFFERENT TEAM OR MANUFACTURER. HOW DO YOU MANAGE ALL THAT?

“It’s definitely pretty tough to manage. The best thing about a speedway is taking a fast car and trying to keep it up front. When you get up there and keep up there, then everybody wants to work with you because they know you’ve got speed. The manufacturer stuff is really tough. I think for us, the Chevy’s have been working well together. Chase (Elliott) and I worked pretty good there at the Daytona 500. Had a chance to get up there and mixed up. But we’ve got to do a better job this time. I think the Ford’s had us covered late in that race and we’ve got to figure that out – which we lost some of our bullets early in a big wreck.”

“We love Talladega. I think we’re taking our same Daytona 500 car there and we’ll see how it lines up.”

YOU GUYS HAVE RACED MOST OF THE TIME AT NIGHT AT RICHMOND. HOW MUCH VALUE DO YOUR NOTES HAVE WHEN YOU’RE GOING TO RACE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE AFTERNOON?

“That’s a good question. We have some day-race experience and we can look back on that stuff. Each year, NASCAR has subtly changed packages. This is the first year where we’ve had the same package back-to-back. Heat factors into every race track; the temperature. So, we’ll definitely try to make the best adjustments we can to keep up with the track. Hopefully what we have in it right now is just a good starting place and we don’t have to do a whole lot.”

THERE’S TALK ALL AROUND THE COUNTRY ABOUT VACCINATIONS AND GETTING BACK TO NORMAL. IN NASCAR, ESPECIALLY WHERE YOU GUYS LIKE TO SPEND FACE-TIME WITH PEOPLE THAT SUPPORT YOU, HAVE YOU GUYS AS A TEAM COME UP WITH A STRATEGY OR IS IT ALL INDIVIDUAL? HOW ARE YOU GUYS GOING ABOUT THAT?

“I think it’s mostly individual. We all want to do the best to be the safest, but I think it’s our own opinion in the direction we go from here. I think it’s individually made, but definitely want to think about the future and be as safe as possible.”

GOING BACK TO RICHMOND, WHERE YOU’VE HAD SOME SUCCESS AS OF LATE. HOW DOES THAT TRACK IN PARTICULAR FIT WITH YOUR DRIVING STYLE?

“In the past, it clashed I thought (laughs). But now, we have longer runs; I feel like I’m a strong guy when it comes to long runs and taking care of my tires. I do a pretty good job of that. It was definitely tough early in my career; just trying to figure out what the car wanted. I don’t think I ever went the right direction on an adjustment. But now, as things have progressed, it’s kind of come to me in a good way. It’s one of those places that match what I think I’m good at.”

LEADING 55-LAPS AT RICHMOND LAST YEAR, WHAT ARE SOME OF THE MAIN THINGS THAT RCR TOOK AWAY FROM THAT RACE HEADING INTO THIS WEEKEND?

“Well, it was a strong presence for RCR there. It was in the Playoffs; we needed to show up. We won that first stage; kind of drove off that first stage. The second stage, I finished second with a penalty. I think I got the penalty at the end of the first stage. So, we somehow drove from dead last back up to second and led. I think we just had to short-pit and that gained some of our track position back. Brad (Keselowski) caught me with probably 10-50 laps to go; I couldn’t hold him off to win both stages.”

“Hopefully, with the weather change being a day race, we make the right adjustments and are in the same position and I just don’t make a mistake like I did.”

BETMGM HAS YOUR ODDS THIS WEEKEND AT 40:1. DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS AN UNDERDOG ENTERING THIS WEEKEND?

“I’m probably looked at as the underdog most of the time. I think in my wins, I’ve been the underdog. 40:1 is probably better than I usually get. I like sneaking up on the competition sometimes. So, when they’re sleeping on me, it’s a good thing.”

WE’RE COMING UP TO A BIT OF A LANDMARK IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE; A QUARTER OF THE WAY DONE THIS WEEK. WE’VE SEEN ALL DIFFERENT KINDS OF TRACK, WHICH IS UNUSAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. HOW DO YOU ASSESS RCR’S PERFORMANCE AT THIS POINT IN THE YEAR, PARTICULARLY WITH YOUR NO. 3 TEAM?

“I think we’ve had some really good runs this year. Coming up to that mark in the season, we’re in a good place as far as points goes. I definitely wish I could have the finish back at the (Daytona) Road Course. But you have to move on from some of those things. It’s a long season; there’s no perfect season. I feel like we need to keep adjusting and making our stuff better. When the time comes where we need to be our best, we are the best. So, we just keep doing our thing. I think we’re moving in the right direction. Obviously, our car has had speed since last year and we’ve been able to maintain some of that. There are certain places where I feel like we can get better all around. But we’re in a good spot. We could be in a way worse spot. There are some guys back there in points that are looked at as favorites and are just in a bad position. We’re in a better position than what we have been at this point in the season before.”

“On the odds question, I think I was one of the best odds for the (Bristol) Dirt Race and we were absolutely terrible. So, I’m kind of glad we’re not the best odds at Richmond.”

YOU’RE IN A BIT OF AN UNUAL SPOT FOR YOU, IN THAT YOU’RE ALMOST AN ELDER STATESMAN OF SORTS AT RCR FOR A CHANGE. WHEN TYLER (REDDICK) WAS STRUGGLING, WAS THERE ANY SORT OF ADVICE YOU COULD OFFER TO HIM TO HELP HIM GET BACK ON THE RIGHT TRACK?

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing is just when you’re young or younger – I feel like I’m still young – is getting everything outside of your life going in the right direction because everything bleeds over into that race car. When you get in there, you’ve got to have a clear mind and really focus on what you have going on. For Tyler (Reddick), he had so much success in his Xfinity career and as soon as he got into the Cup Series, he did a great job. In the Cup Series, you’re going to have lulls and it’s how you handle them and how you bounce back from them. Luckily, you get to race every weekend and you can kind of wipe out some of those bad days. But I think he’s doing a good job. Like you said, he’s back on track. He’s been tough and it’s good to see where he was at Martinsville. I think we can use some of that when we go back to Martinsville; some of the setups and stuff they used. It’s just better for all of us at RCR when he runs well and I do, too.”

YOU’VE RAN SOME OF THE BEST PAINT SCHEMES THIS SEASON. I’VE ENJOYED THE BETMGM, THE BASS PRO, AND I’VE NOTICED YOU’VE ONLY RAN THE DOW AT THE DAYTONA ROAD COURSE. IS THAT SOMETHING YOU CAN ELABORATE ON?

“Dow still has some races coming; they just kind of have races later in the season. And thank you for the shout-out on the paint schemes. I do think that RCR does the best paint schemes. As you can tell, the Andy’s Frozen Custard paint scheme looks great. We do a really good job at RCR on graphics and everybody working together to get the best we can out of our cars. I would be biased towards that, too. Bass Pro Shops – I see it on your hat there – they’re a big supporter of ours. We have the majority of our races with them (inaudible). We’re really thankful for all of our partners at RCR.”

