RCR Event Preview – Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway… In 177 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, 38 top-five, and 72 top-10 finishes. The Welcome N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Virginia short track, capturing six wins, 32 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Cup Series Richmond 400 will be televised live Sunday, April 18, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

‌

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Richmond Raceway… Austin Dillon’s best NASCAR Cup Series finish at Richmond Raceway is a fourth place result he earned last fall in the NASCAR Playoffs. He also has a pair of consecutive sixth place finishes in April 2019 and September 2018. He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring seven top-10 finishes and one pole award.

About Team Chevy… Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 75 countries with nearly 4 million cars and trucks sold in 2019. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.

Chevrolet is Richard Childress Racing’s longest-standing partner and has been directly involved in each of the racing organization’s more than 200 victories and 16 championships. Chevrolet is the winningest brand in motorsports.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Richmond Raceway?

“Richmond Raceway is one of the tracks the No. 3 team has circled as a definite place where we can gain maximum points and compete for a win. It’s funny because there was a time in my career when I did not run well at Richmond at all. It was a thorn in my side, but over the years that has changed. Richmond has become a much better place than it used to be for me. We ran really well there last year, and I’m excited to get back there and see what we can do this time around.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat #WhatPowersYou Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Richmond Raceway… Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond Raceway, finishing 11th at the track last year. Reddick also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 0.75-mile track, collecting one top-five and four top-10 finishes there.

WhatPowersYou… We’ve all been there, especially this year. Our batteries are running low, and we need a little more power to get the job done – whatever that job is. Everyone has someone or something that helps them recharge, get into gear and do the thing. A hike. Your pump-up song. Winning that bid. Quality time in the dirt. Caterpillar wants to know… What Powers You? Share your story on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with #WhatPowersYou and tag @CaterpillarInc. You’ll have a chance to win a $200 gift card for Cat merchandise.

About Caterpillar… Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Last year we only raced at Richmond once in the Cup Series due to COVID-19 schedule adjustments, but your team came home with an 11th-place finish that weekend. Does that help your confidence while also coming off top-10 finish at another short track the weekend before? And are the two tracks at all similar to each other?

“For me, some of the things I was able to learn from Richmond last year I didn’t really apply to Martinsville later that season, but I did bring some of those learnings back into this past week’s Martinsville race and I think that helped make a difference. As much as the tracks are different, I have a similar approach to both. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, does a really good job of giving me a car at these short tracks that I can be aggressive with at times, which is nice. Generally, though, I try to save a little bit of my tires at these tracks. My team had a really good car at Richmond last year. We had a similar situation of having to start in the back and move our way forward but had a really promising run during the final stage of our race last year. We came out right behind the leaders and were able to drive away from the pack for a while, so if we can bring some of that back and be that good all day, it’s really promising and we’ll have a shot to contend for a top five in our No. 8 Cat #WhatPowersYou Chevrolet.”