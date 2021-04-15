FRM Richmond Cup Preview: McDowell and Alfredo Ready to Write New Chapter at Richmond

McDowell and Alfredo Know Today’s FRM is Different Than Past

“We’re Moving in the Right Direction” as Team Prepares for Richmond

As Front Row Motorsports (FRM) continues to evolve and grow, it creates opportunities for Michael McDowell and Anthony Alfredo to write new history for its Cup program. Their next shot comes at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway this Sunday afternoon.

McDowell and Alfredo are ready to add to the FRM total of one win and three top-10 finishes in the first eight races of the season. They are also ready to better the best finish of 19th at the Virginia short track.

McDowell will race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang and Alfredo returns with the No. 38 MDS Transportation colors.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with the live broadcast on FOX.

“Yeah, today’s FRM is a long way from where we’ve been,” said McDowell. “The commitment from Love’s Travel Stops, Speedco, Fr8 Auctions, CarParts.com and Speedy Cash, specifically into the our No. 34 program, and the dedication of Bob (owner Bob Jenkins) has made us not only a winning team, but a team capable of running with these large four-car teams each week.

“Now, we’re still not where we need to be, and still need one more partner to help us fill out our season, but we’re moving in the right direction. We’ve made big strides with the help of our current partners, and when we come to a track like Richmond, where we haven’t had a lot of success in the past, now we can have a great finish if we do everything right.

“It takes everyone on the team to have a flawless race, but I love our 34 team. These guys are scrappy and we’re finding ways to be successful. That’s why I look at Richmond and get excited because I know that we can have a great race.”

Alfredo, although new to FRM, agrees with the assessment by McDowell:

“It’s a little bit harder for me to speak about where FRM has been in the past, since this is my first year with the organization, but I do see that the 38 team has a very solid foundation.

“It starts with Seth (crew chief Seth Barbour) and his experience here. He knows what we have and how to work all our resources. Then, the rest of the team, they are as good as anyone. So, I’ve felt like I’ve had a lot of confidence here at FRM and they’ve helped me grow as a driver early in this season.

“And, I do agree with Michael, I know that we’re capable of running with any team, weekly. It takes a lot for us to do that, but we do have the cars and capabilities when everything falls into place. So, we work hard on not making mistakes. I enjoy that challenge and I feel that we’re very capable of having great finishes- especially as I get more experience.”

