GMS Racing ARCA Talladega Preview

Jack Wood, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Talladega Superspeedway Stats

No prior starts at Talladega Superspeedway. ﻿2021 ARCA Menards Series

Starts: 2, Best start: 5, Best finish: 9, Top 10s: 1

Notes:

Jack Wood is set to make his first career start at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday’s General Tire 200. Wood has one prior superspeedway start at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Wood and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 655 this weekend in Talladega. This is the same chassis that Wood piloted to a ninth-place finish at the season opener in Daytona.

Wood enters the Talladega weekend eighth in series points, 41 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“Our first goal for Talladega is just to run all the laps. The Superspeedway racing can be so hit and miss, with getting caught up in stuff outside your control, we just need to make it to the checkered flag. Superspeedway racing is just a big chess game and that caught me off guard in Daytona, but having that race under my belt I’m prepared to be more aggressive at Talladega and more willing to try different things in the racecar to get us up front. Our team as a whole is gelling so much better than we were at the start of the season because we’ve had some time to work together. I’m in the shop with them every week and the camaraderie has grown so much. We know how to communicate and what we’re looking for in the car so I’m looking forward to heading to Talladega this week and having a chance to put our Chevy in victory lane.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Raphael Lessard. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://www.gmsracing.net/

