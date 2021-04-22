FRM Talladega Preview: McDowell and Alfredo Head to Front Row Motorsports Best Track

FRM Feels Right at Home in Alabama

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is very at home in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the track where the organization has had most of it’s success. A record of one win, four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes, it’s statistically the best track for the team. It’s also the site for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Michael McDowell returns to the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang on Sunday.

Anthony Alfredo will pilot the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

McDowell and Alfredo talk about the upcoming race and their expectations.

“We have one expectation for this weekend,” said McDowell. “It’s to put our Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang in position to win the race. FRM has always been strong at the superspeedway races and, obviously, we had a great start to our speedway program at the Daytona 500.

“Talladega gives us another chance to win with Love’s Travel Stops and the rest of our partners. I don’t know if FRM has any better trick than anyone else at these races, but we have found something that gets us in the right position at the end. We work on Daytona and Talladega, knowing that we’re on equal footing with the other teams. We’re disappointed when we don’t leave with a top-five or top-10 from Talladega.

“We know the calendar. We know when Talladega is coming up. We just make sure that we do everything we can at the shop. Then, it’s about being smart during the race and taking the risks when you need to. We’re all looking forward to Sunday’s race.”

“Anything can happen at Talladega,” says Alfredo. “We’ve seen it time and time again. You just never know how things are going to turn out. That makes me excited to get to Talladega in my Speedy Cash Ford Mustang. I know that we can have a great race and have a great finish.

“I’ve felt like I’ve run well at the track in the Xfinity and Truck Series, so I’m hopeful in our Cup car, too. I do look at the record that FRM has at Talladega, that gives me confidence that we have a fast car and are capable of a great finish.

“We’ll just be smart on Sunday. You can’t win the race early, but you can get wrecked out early. That happened to a lot of us in the Daytona 500. I just want to there at the end and have a chance.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.