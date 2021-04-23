High Stakes on the High Banks Sets Table for Exciting NASCAR Weekend

Saturday Doubleheader Features Local Flavor and a Six-Figure Xfinity Bonus

Denny Hamlin Seeks Back-to-back Victories in Sunday’s GEICO 500

TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 23, 2021) – Anticipation is high for the first thrills, chills and spills of the 2021 season at Talladega Superspeedway. Two action-packed races are slated for Saturday afternoon, with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series setting the stage for Sunday’s GEICO 500, one of the marquee events of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Saturday’s opener (noon CDT) is the General Tire 250, featuring the triumphant Talladega return of Munford, Alabama’s Bret Holmes. The 2020 ARCA Menards Series champion seeks his first win on the menacing Talladega high banks, but faces stiff competition from a field loaded with talented upstarts like Ty Gibbs, Drew Dollar and Corey Heim – the winner of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series opener at DAYTONA. Gibbs will start from the pole based on 2021 ARCA Menards Series owner’s points, with Holmes starting on the outside of the front row.

At 3 p.m. CDT, 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric will start from the pole in the Ag-Pro 300 and seek his second superspeedway win of the 2021 season. He will try to thwart Justin Haley’s attempt to win three straight NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Talladega, while keeping a group of four drivers at bay who are racing for the $100,000 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash prize – Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones. The first of those four drivers to cross the finish line will win the cold, hard cash and automatically qualify for the next Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus at Darlington Raceway.

Denny Hamlin, who won the last time out on the 2.66-mile mammoth venue in last fall’s YellaWood 500, will start from the point in Sunday’s GEICO 500 (1 p.m. CDT). He will be flanked by three-time Talladega winner Joey Logano, who drives for Team Penske, which has seven of the last 11 race victories at the 33-degree banked venue. Martin Truex, Jr. will roll off third, followed by William Byron and last week’s winner at Richmond, Alex Bowman.

Tickets are available for Saturday’s doubleheader, with kids 12 and younger admitted free (with a paying adult) to grandstands/towers. Limited admission options remain for the GEICO 500 and fans are encouraged to log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA for details.

To learn more about the spring NASCAR event weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and its safety protocols, visit https://www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/fan-guide/. Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Three- and four-wide racing at 200 mph are a norm at Talladega Superspeedway, along with nail-biting, photo finishes. For information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).