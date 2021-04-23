Young’s Motorsports | Toni Breidinger ARCA General Tire 200 Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | ARCA Menards Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | General Tire 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Toni Breidinger

Primary Partner(s): Huda Beauty | VibeSzn

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 11th

2021 Owner Points Position: 13th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis A-01; last competed at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, February 2021. (Start: 31st | Finish: 18th)

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

She’s Back: Former United States Auto Club (USAC) standout Toni Breidinger has joined Young’s Motorsports for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

Breidinger will run the first five ARCA events of the 2021 season with hopes of a full-season slate aboard the No. 02 Huda Beauty | VibeSzn Chevrolet SS.

In addition to ARCA, Breidinger also plans to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season with a detailed schedule to be announced at a later date.

Welcome Aboard: For her third ARCA Menards Series start of the season, Breidinger and Young’s Motorsports welcome Huda Beauty as the primary partner of the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet SS for Saturday’s General Tire 200 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Launched by award-winning beauty blogger turned business mogul Huda Kattan in 2013, Huda Beauty is one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty brands.

Beginning as a blog in 2010, Huda Beauty has fast become the No. 1 Beauty Instagram account in the world with over 48 million followers and is currently ranked the 66th most-followed account on Instagram.

Huda launched Huda Beauty into Sephora in the Dubai Mall in 2013 with a collection of false eyelashes and has since expanded the range to include a vast array of lip, eye and cheek products.

The brand has since had several record-breaking launches globally, with products now available worldwide at retailers including ShopHudaBeauty.com, Sephora, Sephora in JC Penney, Harrods, Selfridges and Cult Beauty.

Huda Beauty also continues to expand across Europe, Asia and the United States where the brand is regularly ranked number one against competitors.

Glad To Have You Too: In addition to Huda Beauty, VibeSzn will serve as an associate marketing partner in this weekend’s final superspeedway race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

VibeSzn is the leader of self-expression without limits through their fully customizable jewelry.

All pieces are created with high energy and a “no one is left out” mindset by VibeSzn’s founder, Jessie McNeel and team.

VibeSzn is the ultimate reflection of its founders. The brand carries an ever-evolving identity, confidence, and a no-fear approach. And that’s how we want you to feel wearing our jewelry!

Daytona International Speedway Recap: In her superspeedway debut, Breidinger qualified her No. 02 Roman Empire Chevrolet SS 31st and cleverly kept pace with the lead draft throughout the race and earned a respectable 18th place finish in just her fourth ARCA Menards Series race.

Breidinger was also the highest finishing female competitor in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series opener besting fellow drivers Gracie Trotter (23rd) and Brittany Zamora (34th).

Media Frenzy: Women’s History Month may be over, but Breidinger continues to attract the attention of publications and news outlets throughout the country.

Some of her highlights during Women’s History Month include being featured of FOX Sport’s NASCAR Race Hub and the award-winning talk show Ellen hosted by television mogul Ellen DeGeneres.

Since her announcement joining Young’s Motorsports, she has been featured in several top outlets recently including the New York Post, The Real, POPSUGAR Fitness, The Today Show, About Her, CNN, People Magazine and talkSport 2.

She’s Not New: While Breidinger is new to Young’s Motorsports, she is not new to the ARCA Menards Series. In 2018 she competed in three ARCA races and finished a career-best 10th at Madison (Wisc.) International Speedway after starting 13th.

She additionally made starts at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, respectively.

Just The Facts: Breidinger is a 19-time USAC winner and finished fourth in the championship standings in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series in 2020 with DLP Motorsports.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Toni Breidinger, please visit, tonibreidinger.com, like her on Facebook (tonibreidingerracing) and follow on Instagram (tonibreidinger) and Twitter (@tonibreidinger).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Toni Breidinger Pre-Race Quotes:

How do you feel about going to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend?

“I feel good. Talladega will be my second superspeedway race and I feel like I’m more than ready.

“I learned a lot at Daytona and look forward to applying it at Talladega on Saturday in our No. 02 Huda Beauty | VibeSzn Chevrolet.”

Talk about the excitement around your new partnership with Huda Beauty?

“I am thrilled to be working with Huda Beauty. They have never been in Motorsports – so for them to come on and be a part of my journey is incredible.

“Talladega is a heck of a race to launch our partnership together, but I feel very good about the car the Young’s Motorsports team is bringing me and look forward to having the chance to execute on Saturday.”

What is the goal this weekend at Talladega?

“The goal is to complete all the laps and contend for a top-15 finish or better and get us some points and momentum to carry to Kansas Speedway next weekend.”

Race Information:

The General Tire 200 (76 laps | 202.16 miles) is the third of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., Apr. 24 with a half-hour practice session from 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 12:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).