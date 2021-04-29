‘EXPLORE THE POCONO MOUNTAINS 350’ NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE ANNOUNCED AND SPECIAL, FAN-DRIVEN SWEEPSTAKES COMING SOON

LONG POND, Pa. (April 29, 2021) – Pocono Raceway has partnered with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 27. In addition to the race name, Pocono Raceway and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will host a giveaway where fans can enter for a chance to win a VIP experience and the opportunity to wave the green flag to start Sunday’s race. More details about this giveaway, in addition to more fan-driven programs, will be announced soon.

“We love being part of the Pocono Mountains community,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Whether you are coming to the NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend, The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show or one of our other incredible events at the track, we hope guests will make the most out of their trips this summer. The Pocono Mountains has so much to offer, enjoy and explore!”

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 will also highlight the indoor and outdoor attractions, activities, events, lodging and restaurants within the 2,400 square miles encompassing northeast Pennsylvania’s Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties. Guests visiting the Pocono Mountains each summer can explore over 350 hiking and bike trails, over 35 golf courses, whitewater rafting, boating, fishing and open access to nine state and two national parks. The Pocono Mountains is home to a plethora of indoor and outdoor waterpark resorts, hotels, restaurants and activities for all ages.

“Pocono Raceway is a major part of the region’s success through the years and the destination is a perfect match for this NASCAR race on a historic doubleheader weekend,” said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains President/CEO. “We’re proud of the fact that so many businesses have upheld the Pocono Promise for guests, employees and residents and we’re confident visitors will find our region is committed to their health, safety and happiness all year round.”

The Pocono Mountains is the ideal destination for families, couples or adventure-seekers any day of the week with trails for hiking and biking, rivers for fishing and boating and tons of attractions to keep everyone active and on the go. Plenty of resorts and spas offer the ultimate relaxation experience as well! Plus, events are returning to the Poconos this year and each season has its own distinct appeal whether it is the vibrant fall foliage, thrilling winter sports or a summer night around the campfire. PoconoMountains.com has everything you need to plan a trip for the entire family.

Kids, ages 12 and under can attend all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway for free in 2021. Grandstand parking is also free and coolers are welcome. Pocono Raceway offers a variety of Grandstand ticketing options, with adult tickets start at $10 on Friday and $45 for Saturday or Sunday, and camping options, starting at $200. Grandstand and Camping ticket options are only available on a limited basis, in accordance with capacity guidance and protocols. To purchase tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929 (1-800-RACEWAY.)

Pocono Raceway, located in Monroe County, Pa., will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in three days during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. A NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Cup Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and one ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including a wide range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.