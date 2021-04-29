The Cat Rental Store at Thompson Machinery named preferred equipment rental partner of Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

LEBANON, Tenn. (April 29, 2021) – As Nashville Superspeedway completes its rebirth as Middle Tennessee’s racing and entertainment jewel, The Cat Rental Store at Thompson Machinery has been named the track’s preferred equipment rental partner leading up to its June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. The weekend includes the track’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, the “Ally 400,” and is the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

The Cat Rental Store at Thompson Machinery provides rental equipment such as skid steers, backhoe loaders, telehandlers, light towers and more. At Nashville Superspeedway, those products are used for renovations and improvements around the property, including in infield buildings, grandstand areas and campground locations.

“The Cat Rental Store at Thompson Machinery has been a great asset for our critical construction projects going on around the track on a daily basis,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “As we grow to become an integral part of this community, we thank The Cat Rental Store at Thompson Machinery for assisting us in those efforts as we look forward to welcoming fans back to the track on June 18-20.”

Thompson Machinery, founded in 1944 in Nashville, has 16 locations across Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi and is the exclusive Caterpillar dealer for those areas.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have NASCAR back in Nashville, and working with the Nashville Superspeedway to help bring the track to life has been a privilege,” said Mike Rattan, The Cat Rental Store’s General Manager. “At Thompson Machinery, we’re always excited for an opportunity to partner with local businesses to build stronger communities, and we know how electrifying it will be for fans to gather together and watch the event come race day. We’re just thrilled to play a part.”

Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate include the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACETIX.

Keep track of Nashville Superspeedway’s latest news and updates at NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com via social media at Facebook.com/NashvilleSuperspeedway, on Twitter at @nashvillesupers and Instagram @nashvillesuperspeedway. For questions about media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to email info@nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

The Cat Rental Store at Thompson Machinery

For over 75 years, Thompson Machinery has been committed to offering the best in equipment, as well as the most complete, most innovative, customer support services. Founded in Nashville in 1944, Thompson Machinery is the exclusive Caterpillar dealer for Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi. The Cat Rental Store at Thompson Machinery is the one-stop shop for rental equipment. The Cat Rental Store provides access to one of the largest rental fleets in the country including low-hour, meticulously maintained Cat machines, scissor lifts, boom lifts, light towers, generators, pumps, and more. The Cat Rental Store is committed to delivering flexible, cost-effective rental solutions necessary to help businesses increase productivity while reducing owning and operating expenses. For more information, visit TMRents.com.