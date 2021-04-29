Young’s Motorsports | Toni Breidinger ARCA Dutch Boy 150 Kansas Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | ARCA Menards Series

Kansas Speedway | Dutch Boy 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Toni Breidinger

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Motorsports

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 10th

2021 Owner Points Position: 13th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 99; brand new chassis to Young’s Motorsports.

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

She’s Back: Former United States Auto Club (USAC) standout Toni Breidinger has joined Young’s Motorsports for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

Breidinger will run the first five ARCA events of the 2021 season with hopes of a full-season slate aboard the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet SS.

In addition to ARCA, Breidinger also plans to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season with a detailed schedule to be announced at a later date.

Talladega Superspeedway | General Tire Race Recap: In her most recent ARCA Menards Series race, Breidinger continued to turn heads with her competitiveness aboard the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet SS.

After making her superspeedway debut at Daytona, Breidinger approached Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway looking to improve on her 18th place lead lap finish.

During Saturday’s General Tire 200, Breidinger quickly climbed from her 26th place starting position in her No. 02 Huda Beauty | VibeSzn Chevrolet SS to a race-high 10th before settling for a 12th place finish in her Talladega debut.

Breidinger was also the highest finishing female competitor in the third race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season, 10 positions ahead of fellow female competitor

Gracie Trotter (22nd).

To The Point(s): Entering Kansas, Breidinger sits 10th in the championship standings with 17 races remaining in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

Just 31 points separate Breidinger from fifth in the championship standings currently held by Thad Moffitt.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team also secures 13th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Media Frenzy: Women’s History Month may be over, but Breidinger continues to attract the attention of publications and news outlets throughout the country.

Some of her highlights during Women’s History Month include being featured of FOX Sport’s NASCAR Race Hub and the award-winning talk show Ellen hosted by television mogul Ellen DeGeneres.

Since her announcement joining Young’s Motorsports, she has been featured in several top outlets recently including the New York Post, The Real, POPSUGAR Fitness, The Today Show, About Her, CNN, People Magazine and talkSport 2.

She’s Not New: While Breidinger is new to Young’s Motorsports, she is not new to the ARCA Menards Series. In 2018 she competed in three ARCA races and finished a career-best 10th at Madison (Wisc.) International Speedway after starting 13th.

She additionally made starts at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, respectively.

Overall, she has six career ARCA Menards Series starts with one top-10, three top-15s and five top-20 finishes. She carries an average finish of 16.7 in ARCA competition.

Just The Facts: Breidinger is a 19-time USAC winner and finished fourth in the championship standings in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series in 2020 with DLP Motorsports.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Toni Breidinger, please visit, tonibreidinger.com, like her on Facebook (tonibreidingerracing) and follow on Instagram (tonibreidinger) and Twitter (@tonibreidinger).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Toni Breidinger Pre-Race Quotes:

On Kansas Speedway: “I feel good going into Kansas, especially with there being some practice this weekend. It has been a while since I have been on a mile and a half track, so I am excited about the chance to experience it again and have a strong race with my Young’s Motorsports team.”

On goals for the Dutch Boy 150: “It’s been since 2018 when I competed on a mile and a half-track, so this weekend will be a learning curve for me. My goal is to get all the laps in with our No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet and make clean and competitive passes.”

On her solid 12th place finish at Talladega Superspeedway: “I aimed for a top-15 finish and we finished 12th, so we accomplished our goal. I was hoping we would be able to practice, so I could get some more experience in drafting, but we made the best of the situation.”

Race Information:

The Dutch Boy 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the fourth of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., May 1 with an hour combined practice and qualifying session from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 12:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).