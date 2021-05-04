Armed Forces Day iRacing Challenge & Fundraiser Scheduled for May 15th

Broadcasted Events will benefit VETMotorsports.

Racing has a prolific history of supporting causes for the greater good. This spring VETMotorsports presents the Annual Armed Forces Day Challenge. This event will be held on the popular racing simulator platform iRacing, hosted by Rayesportsracing.com, and broadcasted by the Global Simracing Channel (GSRC). Competing drivers will go head-to-head while supporting North America’s largest veteran non-profit the Mission: Providing a grassroots effort using motorsports to empower Active, Guard, Reserve, veterans with service-connected injuries, and Gold Star families. Over 80 cents of every dollar they receive go directly towards their veteran’s programming.

At 5 pm EST on May 15, 2021 competitors will race at Laguna Seca on the iRacing platform. Two groups will practice, qualify and race. Group 1 will consist of Global MX-5 Cup & Ford Mustang FR500S with 30-minute sprint races, open setups, and a 20x incident limit. Group 2 is GT3’s with a 60-minute race with a single driver, open setups, fuel limits, and a 25x incident limit. Cars allowed will be the Audi R8 LMS, BMW M4 GT3 Prototype, Ferrari 488 GT3, Ford GT GT3, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO, Mercedes AMG GT3 & McLaren MP4-12C GT3.

This event is global, open to anyone with an iRacing account, and capacity will be limited to sixty drivers in each class. Participants can register for one or both groups. Registering drivers are asked to pay an entry amount of $5, provide their contact information and select a branch of service they represent (optional). Additional donations can be made when registering and the total donation pool will be matched up to $5000. The race will be streamed live on the GSRC Network on YouTube on their Facebook page.

Want to participate? Register at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/151128769217