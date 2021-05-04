Star-Studded Motorsports Hall of Fame of America “Heroes of Horsepower” Event September 28 at The Henry Ford to be Presented by Ford Performance

Special Guest Edsel B. Ford II to Welcome the Celebrity-Filled Gathering

Guests will Enjoy a Strolling Dinner at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Experience the Internationally Acclaimed New Driven to Win: Racing in America Exhibit

Middle Event of this Year’s Unprecedented MSHFA Dual Induction Extravaganza, September 27-29 at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan Features Inductees and Presenters from Both the Class of 2020 and 2021

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 3, 2021) — On Tuesday, September 28 the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) will take over the world-renowned Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation for the MSHFA’s annual “Heroes of Horsepower” event. The strolling dinner and plaque unveiling will take place at The Henry Ford and be Presented by Ford Performance. Event tickets can be reserved now at www.mshf.com for $300 each.

The Heroes of Horsepower event comes on the middle night of the MSHFA’s three-day dual induction celebration at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. The Class of 2020 will be inducted there Monday night, September 27, the Class of 2021 on Wednesday night, September 29, and inductees and presenters from both will come together on the 28th at the Heroes of Horsepower at The Henry Ford.

“We’re honored to be able to help present this truly unique gathering of some of the greatest names in auto racing history,” said Rob Johnston, global marketing manager, Ford Performance. “And to be able to do it in the Driven to Win: Racing in America exhibit area makes it even more special. The exhibit features every major form of racing in America, but just as important to us, it features some of the greatest race cars in Ford history. It’s just a fantastic setting for this event.”

Special guest Edsel B. Ford II (pictured above) will welcome the celebrity-filled gathering to the event that will bring together am amazing assemblage of motorsports royalty. This is the first time ever that inductees and presenters from two different induction classes (2020 and 2021) will be at the same Heroes of Horsepower event, so it will be an even bigger gathering of stars than usual.

A longstanding tradition of each year’s MSHFA induction celebration, the Heroes of Horsepower event is a high-end but more casual gathering of motorsports royalty than the accompanying black tie induction ceremonies. Attendees can mingle and meet-and-greet each year’s induction class while enjoying the finest food and beverages in the middle of a major motorsports attraction. A highlight of the evening is the unveiling of each inductee’s bronze plaque that will be displayed permanently at the MSHFA Museum in Daytona Beach.

“To have so many stars in one place and for that place to be The Henry Ford among all of these landmark racing treasures will make for an absolutely unforgettable evening,” said MSHFA president George Levy. “The Heroes of Horsepower evening has become a highlight of our annual induction celebrations over the last few decades but this September’s edition will be unlike any other and is a can’t miss event for all motorsports enthusiasts.”



The MSHFA Class of 2020 includes NASCAR’s first-ever champion Robert “Red” Byron (Historic), flat-track impresario Chris Carr (Motorcycles), early motorcycle racer, promoter and publisher Floyd Clymer (At Large), driver, official and safety advocate Wally Dallenbach, Sr. (Open Wheel), Rick Hendrick, one of NASCAR’s most successful owners (Stock Cars), Daytona 500 champion Tiny Lund (Historic), Can-Am and Rolex 24 At Daytona champion Jacky Ickx (Sports Cars), quarter-mile racing legend “Ohio George” Montgomery (Drag Racing) and multi-time Baja 1000 and SCORE Champion Ivan “Ironman” Stewart (Off-Road).



The MSHFA Class of 2021 includes one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers Davey Allison (Stock Cars), three-time land speed record holder John Cobb (Historic), three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Larry Dixon Jr. (Drag Racing), Indy and NASCAR trailblazer Janet Guthrie (Open Wheel), 2006 MotoGP World Champion “Kentucky Kid” Nicky Hayden (Motorcycles), legendary Indy correspondent Robin Miller (Media), seven consecutive APBA Gold Cup winner Fran Muncey (Powerboats), multi-time USAC and NASCAR champion Ray Nichels (Historic) and world class timer/scorer Judy Stropus (Sports Cars).



In addition, there will be many more motorsports notables in attendance as either guests or presenters.



The Driven to Win: Racing in America presented by General Motors exhibit is drawing rave reviews. It features vehicles, videos and artifacts relating to many MSHFA inductees, including the Ford-powered “Malco Gasser” 1933 Willys made famous by Class of 2020 inductee George Montgomery, who will be one of many legends in attendance, and the bright red No. 1 Ford Mark IV that inductees Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt raced into the history books at the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans.



For more information on the MSHFA Museum and this year’s dual induction celebration and Heroes of Horsepower event, visit the MSHFA at www.mshf.com or contact George Levy at (248) 895-1704 or glevy@mshf.com. For MSHFA tickets, call 1-800-PIT-SHOP.