Chris Buescher – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Goodyear 400 – Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Darlington Raceway

Buescher makes his eighth Cup start at Darlington Sunday, where he has an average finish of 20 th dating back to 2016.

at ‘The Lady in Black,’ with a career-best result of 12 in the 2019 race. Most recently, Buescher got caught up in a few different incidents in the first race back last year to finish 32 , and followed that with runs of 23 and 26 . Buescher finished fifth in the Xfinity Series at Darlington in 2015 in the No. 60 entry, and finished 12th two years prior in the No. 16 for Jack Roush.

Luke Lambert at Darlington Raceway

Lambert will call his 11 th Cup race at Darlington Sunday. In 10 prior starts he has an average finish of 19.6 with three top-10s, all of which came with Ryan Newman. They ran 10 th in 2014, and followed that with finishes of eighth and seventh in 2016-17.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Darlington:

“Darlington is probably my second-favorite track behind only Bristol, so racing there has always been fun for me, even though it does bring its own set of unique challenges. Tire wear is obviously king there, and keeping the car off the wall is key, too, with a long race that requires your best stuff late. We didn’t fare so well last season in Darlington, so our hope is to turn that around and have another good day come Sunday in the Fifth Third Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher led 13 laps and battled in the closing moments to finish eighth at Kansas on Sunday for his second top-10 of the season.

Where They Rank

Buescher is in the playoff picture through 11 races, currently 15th in points.

On the Car

Fifth Third Bank makes its second appearance on board Buescher’s Ford Mustang this season. The company is celebrating its 10th season as a partner with Roush Fenway in 2021, as the partnership began back in 2012 with Matt Kenseth at the time.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2020, Fifth Third had $203 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service banking centers and 2,456 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2020, had $405 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.