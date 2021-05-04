Ryan Newman – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Goodyear 400 – Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Darlington Raceway

Newman makes his 25th Cup start at Darlington on Sunday, with his 12.8 average finish the best in his career among all NASCAR tracks.

In 24 prior starts Newman has 13 top-10s, seven of which were inside the top five. He’s led 339 laps at ‘The Lady in Black’ with a best finish of second in his first-ever Southern 500 back in 2002.

Most recently at the 1.366-mile track, Newman finished 15th-14th-15th in three events last season, in which NASCAR returned to racing at the South Carolina track following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newman also made five starts in the Xfinity Series at Darlington, earning the pole in each of his first two events in 2001. He went on to finish fourth in the 2001 fall race and has an average 13.6 finish at the famed track.

Scott Graves at Darlington Raceway

Graves will be atop the box for his eighth Cup event at Darlington. In seven prior races his best finish came just last season with Newman, where they ran 14th.

In NXS action, Graves led Daniel Suarez to a third-place run in 2016, a year after he and Chris Buescher paired up for a fifth-place result.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Darlington:

“I’m always excited to go back to Darlington, which stands as my favorite track and one that fits my favorite style of racing. We put together three decent finishes there in three tries a season ago, so I think we’re on the right track in figuring out the right setup for 400 miles. Seeing all the different throwbacks for this race is always something different to experience, and we’re proud to carry a unique throwback of our own with Kohler going back to its early roots in racing with a scheme from the 70s.”

Last Time Out

Newman overcame an early penalty Sunday at Kansas and fought back in the closing laps for a 16th-place finish in the Hy-Vee Ford.

Where They Rank

Newman is 20th in points entering the 12th race of the season at Darlington.

On the Car

Kohler Generators is back on board Newman’s ride this weekend at Darlington, and will sport a unique look as the company celebrates #NASCARThrowback weekend with a throwback to themselves.

Newman’s No. 6 Ford will match that of a 1976 scheme that Kohler sponsored in the SCCA, competing in D Sports Racing across America.

Kohler sponsored Jeff Miller at Wynnfurst Racing, and they won six SCCA National Championships in the D Sports Racer and C Sports Racer classes (starting in 1976) as well as 13 June Sprints victories.

The Wynnfurst/Kohler Special was powered by an experimental 850-cc liquid-cooled two-cycle KOHLER engine.

About KOHLER Generators

KOHLER Generators is a leading manufacturer of automatic standby generators, which connect to the electrical system of a home or a business and quickly restore power following an outage to provide security and peace of mind for everyday life. KOHLER whole home generators are permanently installed outside a home, similar to a central air conditioning (AC) unit. The generator operates on natural gas or liquid propane (LP) and is wired into a home’s electrical system. When power is lost from unexpected events such as severe weather storms, the standby generator automatically kicks in – generally within seconds – and can power hard-wired systems and appliances including air conditioning, heat, medical equipment, Internet and Wi-Fi, security systems and lighting. KOHLER Generators is part of privately held Kohler Co., headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company provides complete power systems including portable, residential, industrial, and marine generators; automatic transfer switches; switchgear; monitoring controls; and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications. Kohler Power Systems has delivered energy solutions for markets worldwide since 1920. Visit KOHLERGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, or Twitter at @KOHLERPower. or more information.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 35,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturing of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.