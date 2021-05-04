May Means Motorsports as Charlotte Motor Speedway Welcomes Fans Back for Action-Packed Month of Fun

With the long-awaited return of Cars & Coffee Concord, a 44,000-horsepower assault on the senses at zMAX Dragway and the biggest Memorial Day Weekend celebration in the country at the Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway is poised for an action-packed month

CONCORD, N.C. (May 3, 2021) – As the calendar turns to May, the eyes of the entertainment world turn to Charlotte Motor Speedway, where May means motorsports. With a bevy of entertainment options celebrating all things automotive, America’s Home for Racing is set for an action-packed month with fans returning to the iconic superspeedway for a cornucopia of events from Cars & Coffee and four-wide drag racing to NASCAR’s historic 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600.

“For all of us at Charlotte Motor Speedway, May is typically the culmination of a year’s worth of work to put on the world-class entertainment events that our fans have come to expect,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “While this past year has been anything but typical, we are overjoyed to help restore some of that sense of normalcy as fans return to America’s Home for Racing to take in all of the fun and excitement we have in the works.”

May’s schedule includes:

NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

For the first time in 579 days, the fastest accelerating machines on the planet return to the Bellagio of drag strips for a nitro-fueled showcase of speed, May 14-16. A break from traditional side-by-side drag racing, the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway brings 44,000 horsepower roaring to life in a four-wide battle at more than 330mph. And every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans the ultimate access to the stars of the sport – including John Force, Steve Torrence, Antron Brown, Leah Pruett and more.

Single-day tickets start at just $20 for adults, while kids 13 and under get in free.

Cars & Coffee

Fill up the tank with fuel and a mug with coffee and head out to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 15 for Cars & Coffee Concord. The free monthly cruise-in returns from hiatus the third Saturday of each month to celebrate all things automotive from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Located at the speedway’s main entrance, the Fan Zone transforms into a car-lovers paradise as car owners and enthusiasts gather to celebrate their shared passion and showcase their prized classics, customs and hot rods.

The event is free.

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series history will be made on Friday, May 28 when the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 kicks off the first of three consecutive nights of white-knuckled action at America’s Home for Racing. For the first time in the 61-year history of the iconic 1.5-mile superspeedway, all three of NASCAR’s top series will battle for the checkers on the same weekend. Can any of the truck series regulars slow the momentum of John Hunter Nemechek or Ben Rhodes, who each have two wins already the season? Can Zane Smith or Sheldon Creed slow down the dominant Toyota Tundras? Who will hit the jackpot and win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200?

Single-day tickets start at just $30 for adults, while kids 13 and under get in free.

Alsco Uniforms 300 and Spectrum Qualifying

Saturday, May 29 will feature a full slate of on-track action, including NASCAR Cup Series drivers setting the starting order for Sunday’s historic Coca-Cola 600 during Spectrum Qualifying. The penultimate night of racing will also showcase the rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the Alsco Uniforms 300. In a season that has seen seven different winners through the first eight races, it’s anyone’s guess who will come out on top. The night will wrap up with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150.

All that action and tickets start at just $32 for adults. Kids 13 and under get in free.

Coca-Cola 600

Rounding out the weekend and the greatest day in racing is the 62nd running of the toughest test of man and machine, the iconic Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday, May 30. Before the green flag falls, fans will be treated to the country’s biggest Memorial Day Weekend salute to the troops, complete with at-track and virtual military engagements with representation from all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. As the day turns to night, NASCAR’s best will battle changing track conditions and a hard-charging field of hungry competition to mark their name in the history books as a Coca-Cola 600 winner. Can Brad Keselowski go back-to-back? Can Kevin Harvick or Martin Truex Jr. win their third Bruton Smith Trophy? Will Denny Hamlin or Joey Logano finally nab their first win at the crown-jewel event?

Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at just $59 for adults, while kids 13 and under get in for just $10.

